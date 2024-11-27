Sixers’ Jared McCain learning swift lesson on life at the top of scouting reports: ‘We need his aggression’

Jared McCain prides himself on relentless positivity. So when asked late Sunday about how defenses against him have changed during his swift explosion into the 76ers’ most consistent offensive threat, the rookie guard first said that he is “grateful I’m even considered at the top of a scouting report.”

In that same answer, though, McCain acknowledged it is now his turn to adjust, without abandoning his fearless style. That self-assessment came after his first ugly NBA shooting performance — going 3-of-15 from the floor and 2-of-11 from three-point range in a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Clippers — to break an impressive streak of seven consecutive 20-point games fueled by deep range shots and slick drives.

Teammate Paul George, a perennial All-Star who is plenty familiar with being the focus of opposing defenses, called this McCain’s “Welcome to the NBA” moment. And it is a hurdle McCain must clear quickly for the still-reeling 3-13 Sixers, with George and 2023 NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid sidelined for at least one more game with knee issues.

“There’s an actual scouting report on you, and now you have to become a basketball player,” George said of McCain following Tuesday’s practice. “Figuring out how to still be aggressive and be yourself while teams know what you’re doing and what your strengths are, and what your weaknesses are. But he’s a savvy kid. He’s a warrior, and he don’t back down from nothing. He’ll figure it out.

“As veterans, and what I’ve been in his corner about, is just being aggressive, being himself. Because, to be honest, we need him and we need his aggression.”

Something that only further grabbed at least one opponent’s attention? When McCain passionately hollered “I’m the Rookie of the Year!” following a three-point make during his 30-point outburst in Friday’s win over the Brooklyn Nets, which Clippers coach Ty Lue mentioned unprompted before Sunday’s game.

Following that defeat, McCain recalled possessions when the Clippers switched late off a screen or shifted into drop coverage. When their longer defenders clogged the paint, McCain added, he must better identify kick-out passes and “learn to use my body still even when they’re trying to reach.”

Still, McCain manufactured 18 points by going a season-best 10-of-12 from the free-throw line. He also simply missed some wide-open attempts, including one at the top of the key when the crowd collectively swelled with excitement as he let it go, then groaned when it bounced off the rim. And his entire team sputtered on that end of the floor Sunday, shooting 39.5% from the floor and 9-of-39 from long range to continue a dreadful stretch as one of the NBA’s worst offenses through the season’s first month.

Recognizing the ever-changing defensive schemes is something fellow scoring guard Tyrese Maxey talked extensively about last season, when he ascended into an All-Star and became the Sixers’ top offensive option when Embiid missed two months following knee surgery. And that was during his fourth NBA season, not his first.

Which means there is no substitution for game experience. But with the extra defenders McCain now draws in the paint, coach Nick Nurse said, his film work is becoming more focused on making the correct play as a ballhandler — a role the rookie is expected to maintain along with Maxey even as the Sixers’ backcourt returns to full strength. Following last week’s loss in Memphis, for example, Nurse was pleased with how McCain — who is averaging five assists over his past five games — handled the Grizzlies’ constant physicality while Maxey was on a significant minutes restriction and veteran Kyle Lowry was out with a hip injury.

“The key is, does he see it? Does he understand it? Can he get on court to do it? And how soon can he take it to the next game?” Nurse said. “That’s how the process needs to be sped up by us as the coaching staff.”

Nurse, however, is perhaps more focused on McCain’s immediate development as a defender, since NBA schemes are far more complex than college. Teammate Guerschon Yabusele, who has started at center for the Sixers the past two games, added that he can do more to help McCain get open. And those looks should naturally become much easier once Embiid and/or George returns and the defense targets those stars.

Until then, McCain will continue to be near the top of the scouting report for at least one more game. He will remain grateful for the immediate sign of respect.

But now it is time for McCain to counter his opponents’ adjustments, while maintaining his aggressive style that has made him a Rookie of the Year front-runner and the Sixers’ most consistent offensive threat.

“Just keep doing what you’re doing. It’s working,” George said of his message to McCain. " … This game has always been a puzzle. You’ve just got to keep figuring it out.”