Unity, 2019 Today we installed my first permanent public art sculpture in the city I’m from! It’s at the intersection of Tillary & Adams at the end of the Brooklyn Bridge. So epic and surreal. I’m so honored and humbled to see this dream become a reality. I’m truly grateful to all of the incredible people who made this piece of reality through so many years of hard work and collaboration! ☝🏿