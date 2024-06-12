Should Rob Dillingham slide, the Sixers would be lucky to select him in the NBA draft

The 76ers’ best bet to jumpstart their offseason efforts is by trading the No. 16 pick in the NBA draft on June 26-27 for an immediate difference-maker.

But if the Sixers hold onto the pick, they need to pray that Kentucky’s Rob Dillingham unexpectedly falls to them on the first night.

Dillingham could have a role mirroring what Tyrese Maxey, another Kentucky product, offered during his first couple seasons as a Sixer. Maxey was named an All-Star and the league’s most improved player this year, his fourth in the league.

But after being selected 21st in the 2020 draft, the point guard was a rookie spark off the bench. He moved into the starting lineup during his second year because Ben Simmons refused to play and forced a trade to the Brooklyn Nets. And the rest has been history for Maxey, who’s eligible to receive a five-year, $205 million contract this summer.

The Sixers were fortunate that Maxey slid in the draft. While it appears unlikely, there are reports that the same thing could happen to Dillingham this summer due to perceived size limitations.

The Hickory, N.C., native measured at 6-foot-1 and weighed in at 164 pounds at May’s NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.

Not many players have excelled at that size, barring Sixers great and Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, who was listed at 6-foot and 165 pounds. So there have been concerns about whether Dillingham’s size will prohibit him from duplicating his college role as an elite sixth man.

Dillingham initiated the Wildcats’ offense and closed out games with his ability to make shots. Averaging just 23.3 minutes, the 19-year-old was Kentucky’s second-leading scorer at 15.2 points per game while shooting 44.4% on three-pointers. In addition to making perimeter shots, he displayed an explosive first step and ability to get to the rim. Dillingham was named the SEC sixth man of the year, second-team all-SEC, and to the conference’s all-freshman team.

In the NBA, he’s currently viewed as a third or fourth guard off the bench who can provide scoring in short spurts. A league scout called him a miniature version of Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving or former NBA guard Jamal Crawford, a three-time sixth man of the year.

But the scout wonders if his style of play can survive in the physical league. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe, formerly of the Sixers, is the slightest player in the NBA. But Joe, at 6-3 and 165 pounds, is an elite three-point specialist, not someone who slashes to the basket.

Questions about Dillingham extend beyond the offensive side of the ball. There are also concerns about Dillingham’s ability to defend. His defensive shortcomings in college were a major reason the Wildcats ranked 340th in scoring defense. Could Dillingham’s small stature cause him to be muscled around in the NBA?

Unfortunately for him, Dillingham will only have a few opportunities to answer those questions on the court. He will have only a few workouts before the draft after an ankle injury disrupted his predraft process. As a result, his opportunities to give team executives a glimpse of how he’ll hold up will be limited.

Despite his shortcomings, Dillingham still is an exciting playmaker. Small-market teams likely will take a chance on him, because they’ll otherwise struggle attracting free agents with his scoring prowess.

Teams like the San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets could have interest. San Antonio has the Nos. 4 and 8 picks in the draft. Charlotte will select sixth. The ESPN mock draft has the Hornets selecting him there. NBA.com has the Utah Jazz selecting Dillingham 10th. And a consensus mock draft compiled by NBAdraft.net has the Spurs selecting him eighth.

So he’s expected to be gone long before the Sixers are scheduled to pick.

If he should slide, Dillingham would be a solid pick for a Sixers squad with a long list of holes to fill. His shooting has made him to be a star in a draft class that appears to lack star power. The Sixers had draft-night luck with Maxey on Nov. 18, 2020.

We’ll soon see if they can duplicate it.