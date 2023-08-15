Sixers will begin the NBA’s first in-season tournament against the Pistons on Nov. 10

The 76ers will open group play in the NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 10, the league announced Tuesday.

The Sixers and Pistons are part of the Eastern Conference’s Group A along with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, and Atlanta Hawks. All 30 NBA teams were randomly drawn into six groups of five within their conferences based on last season’s win-loss records.

The tourney will tip off on Nov. 3 in team markets and culminate in Las Vegas in early December. The semifinals are scheduled for Dec. 7 and the championship game is set for Dec. 9.

The two-month tournament will consist of group play and knockout rounds, similar to soccer’s popular World Cup competition.

The Sixers’ second East Group A game is scheduled for Nov. 14 against the Pacers at the Wells Fargo Center. They’ll face Hawks at State Farm Arena on Nov. 17 and will conclude group play against the Cavs on Nov. 21 at the Wells Fargo Center.

The winners of the six groups and two wild-card teams will advance to the single-elimination knockout round.

The championship winners will receive $500,000 each. Players on the second-place team will receive $200,000. Players on the losing teams in the semifinals will make $100,000, while quarterfinal losers will make $50,000.

The Cavaliers are the favorites to finish first in East Group A amid uncertainty surrounding the Sixers because James Harden wants to be traded and refuses to report to training camp.

The Sixers finished last season with the conference’s third-best record at 54-28. The Cavs (51-31) are the only other pool team coming off a winning season. The Hawks were 41-41, while the Pacers finished 35-47. The Pistons (17-65) had the league’s worst record.

The 67 combined games through both stages will count in the regular-season standings except for the final. All of the teams will still play 82 regular-season games, which includes the group play and knockout rounds.