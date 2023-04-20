Sixers-Nets Game 3: Start time, channel, how to watch and stream NBA playoffs

The Sixers look to go up 3-0 in their Eastern Conference first round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets tonight as the series moves to the Barclays Center.

Following last season’s grueling first round series against the Toronto Raptors (where Joel Embiid suffered a concussion), quickly dispatching the Nets would be a welcome relieve for Sixers fans hoping for a long playoff run. Dating back to 1947, no NBA team has lost a playoff series after going up 3-0, though the Raptors came back last season to take it to six games.

If they win their series against the Nets, it looks like the Sixers will face off against the Boston Celtics, who have cruised to a 2-0 lead against the Atlanta Hawks. The Sixers were just 1-3 against the Celtics during the regular season, with their sole victory coming in April thanks to Embiid’s 52 points.

“We just want to take one game at a time,” Embiid told reporters. “Obviously, Game 3 is a big one in Brooklyn. [The Nets] are going to have a lot of energy. I’m sure their fans are going to show up, but I also expect our fans to be there. Usually we fill out that arena too. I think one game at a time.”

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream tonight’s Game 3 playoff matchup between the Sixers and Nets:

What is the start time of Sixers-Nets Game 3?

Game 3 of Sixers-Nets is scheduled to tipoff at 7:30 p.m. Eastern, and will air live on both NBC Sports Philadelphia and TNT.

Calling the game on NBC Sports Philadelphia is Kate Scott and Alaa Abdelnaby, who are finishing their second full season together. Scott seems to have eased into her role and won over fans after replacing longtime Sixers TV voice Marc Zumoff, and when viral during Game 2 after chugging some beer in the stands.

Calling the game on TNT will be Kevin Harlan and Reggie Miller, with Allie LaForce reporting courtside from the Barclays Center.

NBC Sports Philadelphia has TV rights through the first round of the playoffs. After that, all games will air on either ESPN or TNT.

How can I stream Sixers-Nets?

The game will be available on the MyTeams app and on the NBC Sports Philadelphia website, but you’ll need a cable subscription. The same goes for the TNT app.

Both NBC Sports Philadelphia and TNT are available on a host of so-called skinny bundles, including Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, fubo, and YouTube TV.

Media coverage

Staff writers Keith Pompey and Gina Mizell will be covering all the action live. Complete coverage of the game and series can be found at Inquirer.com/Sixers.

TNT’s NBA Pregame Show will start at 7 p.m., hosted by Ernie Johnson and featuring Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, and former Sixers great Charles Barkley. The crew will also return at halftime and for a special playoff edition of Inside the NBA following Game 3 between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

On NBC Sports Philadelphia, Sixers Pregame Live starts at 7 p.m., hosted by Amy Fadool alongside Jim Lynam and Marc Jackson. The three will return for Sixers Postgame Live following the game.

Other NBA playoff games tonight

Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m., TNT (Kings lead 2-0) Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV (Series tied 1-1)

Sixers-Nets playoff schedule

Here’s the full Eastern Conference first round playoff schedule between the Sixers and Brooklyn Nets, with some start times yet to be determined:

Game 1: Sixers 121, Nets 101 Game 2: Sixers 96, Nets 84 Game 3: Thursday, April 20, 7:30 p.m. in Brooklyn (NBC Sports Philadelphia, TNT) Game 4: Saturday, April 22, 1 p.m. in Brooklyn (NBC Sports Philadelphia, TNT) Game 5*: Monday, April 24, TBD in Philadelphia (TBD) Game 6*: Thursday, April 27, TBD in Brooklyn (TBD) Game 7*: Saturday, April 29, TBD in Philadelphia (TBD)

* — if necessary