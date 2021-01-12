If you think you know exactly what the NBA should do in circumstances like this, you should think a little harder. The answers might be obvious in a world that is run by either epidemiologists or economists, but that is not the world in which any of us exists. That’s been an ongoing problem with much of the opinion-taking and decision-making that we’ve seen and heard over the last 10 months. Maybe the world should be different than it is. But it’s silly to think that we can reinvent it in time to decide whether the Sixers should be playing a basketball game right now.