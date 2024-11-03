Sixers, seeking to get untracked, head out on a tough West Coast trip

Things are about to get real for the 76ers. And if Paul George and Joel Embiid don’t return in the coming days, things could get ugly.

After struggling against the league’s worst teams, the Sixers (1-4) are embarking on what could be a doomsday road trip against the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, and Lakers.

At 5-1, the Suns are tied with the Golden State Warriors for the Western Conference’s second-best record. After facing Phoenix on Monday, the Sixers will head to Los Angeles to face the struggling Clippers (2-4) on Wednesday. Then they’ll remain in Southern California to face the conference’s fourth-place Lakers (4-2) on Friday.

The expectation was that perennial All-Stars Embiid (left knee injury management) and George (left knee bone bruise) could make their season debuts at some point during his trip. However, the NBA is investigating an incident involving Embiid in the Sixers' locker room following Saturday’s 124-107 home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The 7-foot-2, 280-pound center confronted and shoved Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes after taking exception to one of his recent columns.

Even if Embiid is healthy, one has to wonder if his availability will depend on the results of the investigation. So far, the Sixers have shown that they’re not very competitive without the All-Star center and George.

Veteran point guard Kyle Lowry thinks the team will find its rhythm and become more connected as players continue to learn to play with one another.

“Being on the same page on the court and also trying to get the same way mentally,” Lowry said. “I think we have a very talented group. But we have to continue to get better. This is not the start we all expected and we all want, but we’re a fairly new team. We have to continue to preach patience with everything and we’ll get better.”

The Sixers did show some improvement Saturday, making a season-high 19 three-pointers and tying a season-best mark with five blocked shots.

Tyrese Maxey scored 23 points to increase his 20-point game streak to eight games dating back to April 7 of last season. It’s tied for the league’s fifth-longest active streak.

But the Sixers were dominated in most categories. In addition to that, Andre Drummond and Caleb Martin struggled.

Drummond had four points on 1-for-7 shooting to go with nine rebounds and four turnovers. Martin had nine points on 1-for-7 shooting while being a minus-26 in 27 minutes, 42 seconds.

“The offense is a major problem,” coach Nick Nurse said. “When we draw one-and-a-half or two [men], we have to move [the ball] to the next man a lot better. I think guys are trying to make plays, maybe a little too much.

“Again, I don’t ever see that as they’re being selfish in trying to get there. I think they’re trying to make a play to help. But sometimes the play is to get off it and get it moving and get it into the next action.”

The Sixers have also been out of sorts on four-on-two and three-on-two fast breaks. Instead of capitalizing on their advantages, the Sixers have committed turnovers and missed layups. And missed shots have led to giving up transition buckets at the other end.

“We’re going to miss shots,” Lowry said. “But we can’t put our heads down. We can’t let our offense control our defense and the habits we are trying to instill.”