Inside Sixers: Joel Embiid’s family visit, a brotherly backcourt bond, and more from a ‘funky’ stretch

Tyrese Maxey latched on to one word from the first question posed during Friday’s postgame news conference.

“They got real funky in the second quarter, sheesh,” said Maxey, referring to the Atlanta Hawks’ 45-point period before the 76ers eventually pulled away to a 125-114 victory. “… The rest of the quarters, holding them under 25 [points], that’s pretty elite defense in the NBA.

“If we can get the funky quarter out of there, we’ll be good.”

This whole stretch has felt a bit funky for the Sixers. They had four days between games, which allowed them to squash an illness bug running through the roster, but also led to some ice-cold outside shooting in the first half of Wednesday’s close victory over the lowly Washington Wizards. And with Kelly Oubre Jr. back from a fractured rib, coach Nick Nurse now has some interesting rotation decisions to make.

Still, the Sixers crossed the regular season’s quarter point with a 14-7 record, and entered Saturday a half-game out of second place in the Eastern Conference standings. They also remain in a stretch filled with opportunity to rack up wins against bad opponents. They host the Wizards (yes, again) on Monday, before a road-home set against the Detroit Pistons (who entered Saturday on a 19-game losing skid), before games against the Charlotte Hornets (7-13 entering Saturday) and Chicago Bulls (9-14).

Here are some behind-the-scenes moments that peppered the Sixers’ recent stretch:

Family ties

Joel Embiid looked over to the courtside seats during a break in play Friday night, then grinned as 3-year-old son, Arthur, pointed at his father.

At times, Arthur was clearly more interested in the toy trucks brought for entertainment. Yet he perked up again in the second quarter, when he noticed Dad at the scorer’s table to check back into the game. And in the second half, that seat was occupied by Embiid’s father, Thomas, who also witnessed Joel’s 50-point game in Washington and was gifted his son’s game-worn jersey.

Embiid is normally one of the last players to leave the Sixers’ locker room, following a routine that includes soaking his feet in ice, receiving treatment, and watching other NBA games on his phone. But with those loved ones around — and even after twisting his knee during Friday’s fourth quarter — the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player was one of the first to depart.

‘Tis the season.

‘We’re brothers!’

When asked how he felt during Wednesday’s victory in Washington, De’Anthony Melton did not sugarcoat where he believes he picked up the illness.

“It’s tough when the person next to you is sick,” said Melton, referring to Maxey.

Maxey interrupted by saying “We’re brothers!” in a sing-songy voice, to the tune of the Wayans Bros. theme song.

That’s an accurate depiction of the rapidly formed friendship between Maxey and Melton, which has only deepened in their second season as teammates. They, of course, share the backcourt each game. But their lockers are always next to each other, at home and on the road.

So while conducting an impromptu joint postgame interview Wednesday, Maxey unleashed some zingers. He said Melton “just wanted days off” when the sickness came up. And when Melton ended his answer with “I’m just happy to be alive, happy to be here,” Maxey countered with “alive?!” in fake exacerbation.

Then, Maxey asked the group, “You all see Melt made some layups?” to continue a season-long ribbing topic.

“I had a reverse one, too,” said Melton, who finished the night with 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

“That’s what I’m saying,” Maxey responded. “You made them.”

Post-practice push

Tobias Harris, Patrick Beverley, and Marcus Morris Sr. worked their way around the three-point arc following Thursday’s practice. They mixed in a variety of dribble moves and kept firing until they missed, sometimes while shrugging off taunting or trash talk from their teammates.

“I won, too,” Morris said later. “Honestly, you all [saw] a light one. The last couple weeks, we’ve been playing [one-on-one] every day.”

All three players have connections from their time with the Los Angeles Clippers. But those post-practice moments further build camaraderie — and fuel competitiveness.

“We’re just trying to push each other, man,” Morris said. “I enjoy it. Other teams, we didn’t do these things. We didn’t compete as much. … You [get to] be physical. We talk [expletive].

“We’re in Philly. That’s what I love. That’s what I was looking forward to while I was getting here.”

On the other side of the court, Oubre worked alone with player development coaches following his first game back from injury. And on the far court was the daily scrimmage with non-rotation players and staff.

Nurse scanned it all, but was most focused on the full-court action with players who have not gotten in games as much so far this season. That’s where the coach could get glimpses of players such as Mo Bamba, whom the coach praised the following night for his work ethic after getting unexpected minutes against the Hawks.

“I just want to keep checking in on those guys,” Nurse said, “and see where they are as far as mentality, effort level, conditioning, rhythm over there. That’s the priority.”

Nurse and Hurts

Following the Eagles’ dramatic overtime victory over the Buffalo Bulls, Jalen Hurts was courtside at the Wells Fargo Center to take in the Sixers’ dominant win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Hurts said hello to several Sixers, including Nurse.

“Told him he played really good,” Nurse said. “Good, in-depth analysis right there.”

That was not the first time Nurse, still a relative newcomer in Philly, had met the Eagles’ superstar quarterback. He visited an Eagles practice earlier this year, and was struck by how singularly focused Hurts is on football. Nurse, who is a music buff and has lived in multiple countries, operates a little differently.

“He’s a big-time clutch performer,” Nurse said. “Love just his composure, toughness, clutch play. It’s amazing. … [He told me], ‘I’m just trying to be as good as I can be physically, mentally, quarterbacking.’

“I think that’s what it takes. He’s obviously reaping the rewards of his mindset.”

Last to leave

The final Sixer on the floor following Friday’s shootaround was Beverley, whose media session bled into the Hawks’ scheduled on-court time at the Wells Fargo Center.

When Atlanta coach Quin Snyder sliced through the scrum to say hello, he quipped that Beverley “knows our game plan, anyway.”

