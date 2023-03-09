Sixers hope ‘cerebral days’ and light practices help maximize rare stretch of home games

Doc Rivers acknowledged he was tired following Thursday’s 76ers practice. And if that’s the case, the coach concluded, his players must be “exhausted.”

The Sixers’ road-heavy March has already been a popular topic. Yet after going 4-1 on their recently completed trip, this seven-day stint at home is their longest for the rest of the regular season. That calls for the Sixers — who enter Friday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers with a 43-22 record and in third place in the Eastern Conference — to prioritize rest while continuing to generate positive momentum into the playoffs.

“It’s just a tough stretch,” Rivers said. “We know it. It’s going to just require us to have as much focus as possible, and try to maintain their legs.”

Rivers said Thursday’s practice — which occurred following the Sixers’ back-to-back victories at the Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves and an off day on Wednesday — did not feature much running or contact.

Tyrese Maxey referred to such sessions as “cerebral days,” though the third-year guard noted he still gets his individual on-court work in before the team assembles. James Harden, who rested his foot during Tuesday’s win at Minnesota, participated in practice and ran full-court alongside assistant Sam Cassell and skill development coach Jason Love following the team portion.

“You’re still trying to make strides to [be] the team that we want to be come playoff time,” Maxey said. “Maximize the rest days, but still maximize the off days for some type of practice. … Those are big in the NBA.

“I feel like, we have so many games and not as many days off, that those cerebral days are days that you find out a lot about your team — if they come in locked in and focused.”

Rivers added that the Sixers will not have a pregame shootaround Friday morning. After facing the Trail Blazers, they will next host the Washington Wizards on Sunday before traveling on Tuesday to meet the Cleveland Cavaliers.

That’s the last time the Sixers have more than one day between games for the remainder of the regular season. The game at the Cavaliers begins a period of seven of eight games on the road from March 15-27, including their final trip West to take on the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets in the span of four nights.

Maxey feeling fresh down stretch

Maxey is a Sixer who feels fresh coming down the stretch of the regular season. He has only played in 46 games entering Friday, after missing about six weeks in November and December with a fractured foot.

Maxey, who is averaging 26 points on 57.9% shooting over his last six games, said he no longer feels soreness during or immediately following games. For maintenance, he ices his foot and knees in the postgame locker room and uses the cold tub on off days at home — a habit that is perhaps most utilized by the Sixers’ veterans.

“I’m trying to stay young,” Maxey quipped. “I mess with James. I get in there with him and the big fella [Joel Embiid] and sometimes P.J. Tucker and Georges [Niang]. They’re old guys, but I get them in there just to keep my youth.”

Maxey now also fully takes advantage of the team’s “blackout days” by never leaving the couch, an approach he resisted as a rookie. He hopes that all pays dividends during the playoffs. After logging heavy minutes for the first time as an NBA player last season, Maxey acknowledged some fatigue when the Sixers’ playoff run ended in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

“I got tired,” Maxey said, “and I was thinking, like, ‘Dang, if we win, we still have two rounds to go.’”