Tyrese Maxey is getting his first signature shoe from New Balance later this year

Two months ago, Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey joined Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton in a live group chat during a Thunder-Lakers game. When the 25-year-old was asked about the possibility of getting his own signature shoe, Maxey responded: “One can only hope and pray.”

Those prayers have been answered.

Maxey will be getting his own signature shoe, set to debut later in 2026, New Balance confirmed. ESPN’s Shams Charania was the first to report Maxey’s new shoe.

The news comes just a day after the six-year pro was named a starter for this year’s NBA All-Star game, earning his second career All-Star selection.

Getting his own signature shoe from New Balance is the latest example of Maxey’s rising star power — following in the footsteps of his teammate Joel Embiid, who debuted his own signature shoe with Skechers in December.

“We’re so excited that Tyrese was named an All-Star starter and to get to share this moment with him,” said Naveen Lokesh, Head of Global Sports Marketing, Basketball at New Balance. “He represents everything we value at New Balance, hard work, authenticity, and confidence, so working together to bring his first signature shoe to life is a natural step in celebrating who he is and where his journey is headed.”

Maxey first signed a shoe deal with New Balance in 2023, joining players like Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray, and Zach LaVine. During the 2023-24 season, which saw him earn the NBA Most Improved Player Award and his first All-Star nod, Maxey appeared on a New Balance billboard in Indianapolis during All-Star Weekend. As the brand’s roster of athletes expands, Maxey has also been involved in New Balance’s “We Got Now” ad campaign alongside stars from other sports, like Shohei Ohtani and Coco Gauff.

Two years after signing with the brand, they took another step forward in their partnership. New Balance presented the Tyrese Maxey Hero Pack — a collection which included a basketball shoe (New Balance Hesi Low v2) and a lifestyle shoe (New Balance 1906R) inspired by Maxey’s love of comic books. Soon, he’ll have his own shoe.

There hasn’t yet been any information made available on when Maxey’s shoe will release and what it will look like, so stay tuned.