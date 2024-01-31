Sixers rising star Tyrese Maxey graces the cover of SLAM magazine

Tyrese Maxey’s star turn has been well-documented, with the Sixers point guard standing out on and off the court.

An All-Star candidate with career-high averages in points (25.7), assists (6.6), rebounds (3.6), and steals (1.0), Maxey has also watched his jersey sales soar into the top 10 leaguewide and garnered a sneaker deal with New Balance.

His latest honor was revealed Wednesday, when SLAM magazine shared that Maxey graces its 248th cover.

The cover fits the narrative that has shaped Maxey’s season, referencing his rise and ability to perform under pressure.

More honors could be on the way for Maxey, who remains sidelined with a sprained ankle, when the NBA All-Star reserves are announced on Thursday. Teammate Joel Embiid was already named a starter, and Maxey could join him at All-Star weekend for his first career appearance.

Suffice it to say Maxey is a fan of his first SLAM cover.

The shorthanded Sixers, who are still awaiting word on the severity of Embiid’s knee injury, will return to the court on Thursday night when they visit the Utah Jazz.