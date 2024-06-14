Union’s Julián Carranza out for Inter Miami match as deal to Dutch club Feyenoord is imminent

Union fans already knew not to expect the arrival of Lionel Messi when the club hosts Inter Miami on Saturday night.

They didn’t know until mid-morning on Friday also not to expect Union forward Julián Carranza to be in attendance either.

With Carranza seemingly back to full strength from a foot injury he sustained in the Union’s match against Charlotte FC on May 25, his removal from Saturday’s lineup likely signals that the club is close to a reported deal to send the Argentine to Dutch club Feyenoord during the upcoming summer transfer window in July.

In May, Union coach Jim Curtin noted Carranza’s desire to earn a chance to make Argentina’s roster ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Curtin said that if that’s the case, “it’s more likely him doing that if he’s playing in Europe right now than in MLS.”

The timeline is unknown, but in a report from The Athletic, Feyenoord, one of the top clubs in the Dutch flight, claims that there was a “pre-agreement for a winter move” and that if an agreement is reached, Feyenoord would “seek a summer transfer with Philadelphia.”

Carranza, who joined the Union from Inter Miami in 2022, has scored 34 goals and added 15 assists in his three seasons. He’s played in 12 matches this season, with six goals.

The Union will be devoid of its top two attacking forces against Miami tomorrow (7:30 p.m., MLS Season Pass) as in addition to Carranza, midfielder Daniel Gazdag is with the Hungarian national team who open Group A play against Switzerland on Saturday (9 a.m., Fox Sports) at the European Championship in Germany.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.