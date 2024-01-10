Kai Wagner signs a new long-term deal with the Union, finally committing his future here

After months of silence and years of uncertainty, Kai Wagner has pledged his long-term future to the Union.

A source with knowledge of the matter told The Inquirer on Wednesday that the 26-year-old left back has signed a new three-year deal with a team option for a fourth. Wagner consiered a range of other offers, but ultimately decided to stay in Chester.

Long one of Major League Soccer’s best left backs, Wagner became a free agent after the 2023 season and was widely expected to find a new club home in Europe. Last fall, there were reports that England’s Brighton, Italy’s Lecce, and Greece’s AEK Athens were among many teams scouting him. Last month, Scotland’s Rangers and France’s Marseille joined the list.

It’s not known how much money those teams offered, but teams of Brighton, AEK, and Marseille’s stature have a lot in the bank. Nor is it known how much the Union offered, but sporting director Ernst Tanner played his hand a while ago and left it to Wagner to decide.

The length of the new deal also matters a lot, especially to the Union. Seemingly every offseason since Wagner’s arrival in early 2019, the German talked about wanting to return to Europe. It was no surprise that the Union got tired of the uncertainty, and it was among the reasons why they were willing to let him go as a free agent after not selling him.

Union fans wanted Wagner back and said so loudly from the Subaru Park stands throughout the fall. But public sentiment changed when Wagner was suspended three games for using an anti-Asian slur toward New England’s Bobby Wood in the team’s playoff opener. The incident cost Wagner a lot of goodwill and cost his team one of its most important players.

MLS also ordered Wagner to participate in a league-mandated education program and “remain in full compliance with a program directed by a league-appointed restorative practices expert.”

In early December, Tanner said Wagner was “regretting everything” and “doing a fantastic job” with those programs.

Because of when the Union were eliminated from the playoffs, Wagner still has one game left in his suspension. He’ll miss the Feb. 24 regular-season opener against Chicago in Chester. But the suspension does not apply to the Concacaf Champions Cup, so he’ll be able to play in the first-round series against Costa Rica’s Saprissa, Feb. 20 on the road and Feb. 27 at home.

As for the Union’s other major free agent, longtime captain Alejandro Bedoya, he hasn’t signed anywhere else yet. He and the team were in contract talks as of last month, with everyone hoping for a deal — but obviously not on the same terms. The Union wanted Bedoya, who will turn 37 in April, to reduce his salary and playing time. The latter is especially important with many young players in the midfield pipeline.

Striker Julián Carranza is still with the Union as of now despite offers from many European teams. He may yet take one before the season starts. If he doesn’t, the Union will have to sell him in the summer if they want to avoid losing him as a free agent at the end of the year. An extension here seems highly unlikely given the foreign demand for a 23-year-old Argentine striker with a proven finishing touch.

Union players and staff will report to Chester on Sunday for the first day of preseason medical tests, then leave Monday for training camp in Clearwater, Fla. MLS will mark the unofficial start of the year on Thursday with a leaguewide media day showcase in Miami.

