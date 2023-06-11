Union Takeaways: Julián Carranza’s big miss overshadowed a good game by his team

Here are our takeaways on the Union’s 2-1 loss at the San Jose Earthquakes late Saturday night, which snapped the Union’s nine-game regular-season unbeaten run and was the team’s first loss to San Jose in a decade.

Man of the match

Jack McGlynn. Union manager Jim Curtin and sporting director Ernst Tanner’s phones received plenty of inquiries about the midfielder before the under-20 World Cup, but McGlynn’s great performances at the tournament turned the flurry into a flood.

This game was another great outing, made better by McGlynn playing more than initially expected. He was a 24th-minute substitute after Damion Lowe’s injury, and the move forced Curtin to shift his team’s formation from a 3-5-2 to its longstanding 4-4-2 diamond.

Advertisement

McGlynn totaled 57 touches, three shots, four defensive recoveries, one clearance, one tackle, and three duels won out of seven contested, with zero fouls. But the stat that stands out the most, by far, is his passing: 45 completions from 46 attempts, including 4-of-5 on long balls and nine passes into the attacking third of the field.

» READ MORE: Union’s unbeaten streak snapped with 2-1 loss at San Jose Earthquakes

It’s been said here before and bears saying again: if you think the Union (9-5-3, 30 points) don’t have must-see attacking talents, McGlynn is one. Julián Carranza has hit another level too, recently, even though his open miss in the first half was ugly. He knows that as well as anyone. (He might also know that Jesús Bueno should have shot the ball first instead of unselfishly passing it.)

If there aren’t really supposed to be good losses, this certainly wasn’t a bad one. The Union played well, unusually commanding a majority of the game’s possession (52%) and winning the expected-goals metric by 1.52 to 0.62. They took 19 shots to San Jose’s 10, and out-passed the Earthquakes too – 312-289, with a completion rate of 78%.

Play a game that well, and you’ll usually create enough chances to put enough of them in the net. McGlynn helped the Union do that against the best team San Jose (7-5-5, 26 points) has had in a long time. A club that has failed to finish better than sixth for the last decade woke up Sunday morning in a three-way tie for third in the West.

» READ MORE: The Union have rarely had must-watch players. Jack McGlynn is one right now.

Key offensive stat

5: The number of shots taken by Carranza. Two were on target, one was blocked, and two went astray.

Key defensive stat

8: The number of duels won by Nathan Harriel at right back, the side of the field where San Jose had rising star attacker Cade Cowell and former Union stalwart Jamiro Monteiro, out of 12 contested. Harriel also had seven defensive recoveries, four clearances and three interceptions, and completed 29 of 34 passes.

Notable quotes

“Ten times out of 10, Julián scores that one that’s cut back by Chuchu [Jesús Bueno] in the in the first half. That’s kind of his bread and butter. He’d tell you the same thing.”

— Curtin on Carranza’s big miss.

“His words were he ‘felt a pop,’ which is never a good thing. We hope for the best, but that’s usually not a good sign. I don’t know where that puts him in terms of status for the upcoming national team duty, but he’ll do what he can do to get healthy as quick as possible.”

— Curtin on Lowe’s hamstring injury.

» READ MORE: Kai Wagner is having another great season, but it could be his last with the Union

Biggest result elsewhere

Houston Dynamo 4, Los Angeles FC 0. Even one of the richest and deepest teams in Major League Soccer history can get caught with a Champions League hangover. The Black and Gold’s two games since losing the final series to Mexico’s León have been a scoreless draw at home against Atlanta United, and a blowout loss in the Texas swelter.

Though the shots were even at 13-13, little else was. Nelson Quiñónes scored in the 11th minute, then Amine Bassi, Corey Baird and Franco Escobar hit the net in the second, with Escobar delivering a great long-range strike.

Honorary mention goes to Columbus’ 2-1 win at Chicago, where Xherdan Shaqiri tied the game in the 88th minute and Lucas Zelarayán won it in the 95th with a launch from beyond midfield. It’s a sure candidate for goal of the year.

» READ MORE: The top 10 Major League Soccer stadiums to visit

Up next

With the Concacaf Nations League final four on deck this week, the Union will have some time off before returning to action on June 21 at Orlando City. Three days after that, they host Inter Miami.

A reminder that Lionel Messi probably won’t be here yet. He isn’t expected to debut for the Herons until late July or early August. While all sides involved have said he’s coming, Messi hasn’t officially signed for Miami yet. His contract with his current club, France’s Paris Saint-Germain, runs until the end of the month, and he’ll likely take some vacation time after that.

» READ MORE: Lionel Messi picks Inter Miami, giving Major League Soccer its biggest superstar ever