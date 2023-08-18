Kate Markgraf stepping down as GM of U.S. women’s national team

One day after U.S. women’s national team manager Vlatko Andonovski’s resignation became official, news broke that the woman who hired him is leaving, too.

General manager Kate Markgraf will leave at the end of the month when her contract is up. Markgraf had been in her role since 2019 and hired Andonovski in October of that year. She was the first person hired to the role.

The news was first reported by The Equalizer. U.S. Soccer announced her departure Friday afternoon.

“Kate has been an instrumental part of Women’s National Team both on and off the field for many years, and we’re very thankful for the tireless work she has given to the USWNT and all our Youth National Teams,” U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker said in a release. “We wish her all the best in her future endeavors and look forward to building on the foundation she helped establish over the past several years.”

Speculation began to mount about Markgraf’s future when words from her were absent from the chorus of thanks Andonovski’s resignation elicited. Andonovski resigned in the wake of the USWNT’s ouster in the round of 16 at the women’s World Cup, the earliest the Americans had ever been eliminated from the tournament.

As general manager, Markgraf oversaw technical and administrative staffs for all teams as well as day-to-day operations, among other duties. Crocker eliminated the men’s general manager role, replacing it with a vice president of sporting (a role currently held by former Union defender Oguchi Onyewu) after coming aboard in May.

Markgraf, who also previously worked as a broadcaster at ESPN, recorded 201 career national team appearances from 1998-2010 and helped the Americans win the 1999 World Cup as well as gold in the 2004 and ‘08 Olympics. She was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame this year.

“It has been an incredible honor to work with the players, coaches and staff at U.S. Soccer on the mission of keeping our program at the top of the women’s game,” Markgraf said in the release. “I am proud of the foundation we have built, and even more proud of the character and commitment demonstrated by our players as they represent the United States on and off the field. I look forward to supporting all of our programs and have every confidence that we will maintain our standards of excellence moving forward.”