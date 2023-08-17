Vlatko Andonovski’s official USWNT exit has nothing from his boss, Kate Markgraf

SYDNEY, Australia — Vlatko Andonovski’s departure from the U.S. women’s soccer team became official on Thursday, by way of a news release confirming what was already widely known.

There were words of thanks from U.S. Soccer Federation sporting director Matt Crocker and president Cindy Cone, and from Andonovski to both of them. All the remarks undoubtedly were sincere.

“All of us at U.S. Soccer thank Vlatko for his dedication to our women’s national team over the past four years,” Crocker said. “Vlatko worked tirelessly for this team and has been a strong and positive leader for our women’s program. We’re grateful for everything he has contributed to U.S. Soccer and know he has a bright future in the sport.”

But there were no words from Andonovski’s boss, U.S. women’s team general manager Kate Markgraf. In fact, her name was absent entirely. The announcement said Crocker will lead the search for the next full-time manager while assistant Twila Kilgore takes the reins on an interim basis.

Advertisement

That surely will add fuel to the calls for Markgraf to lose her job too, since Crocker has experience in women’s soccer and already eliminated the U.S. men’s team’s GM job. The vice president of sporting role that Crocker created in May theoretically covers the men’s and women’s programs, though it’s no surprise that it tilts toward the men’s side since it’s held by former U.S. men’s player (and, briefly, Union player) Oguchi Onyewu.

» READ MORE: Vlatko Andonovski resigns as U.S. women’s national team manager

“It’s imperative that we continue to evolve and innovate, and we are excited about the path that lies ahead,” Crocker said. “We understand the challenges and have engaged with stakeholders from various corners of our sport — players, coaches, and other individuals within the soccer landscape. The insights and perspectives gathered during these discussions have been instrumental in shaping our forward-looking plan.”

Lots of talk, but few details yet

Exactly what is in that plan is unknown to the broader public. Nor has there been any word of when Crocker will next meet with the media, and address some of the many questions out there about the U.S. women’s program’s future.

The fan base might also like to hear how Crocker helped plant the roots of the England team that will play for the World Cup title on Sunday when he worked for that country’s Football Association from 2013-20.

“Our commitment to excellence remains unshakeable, and we believe this strategic plan will set the foundation for our women’s national team to achieve greater heights in the years to come,” Crocker said.

As for Crocker’s ultimate boss, U.S. Soccer president Cindy Cone, she said of Andonovski: “We know he will continue to contribute to the growth of the women’s game in the United States and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

There is little doubt he will indeed contribute, and even his critics will admit that. He’ll almost certainly be coaching in the NWSL again soon, with his hometown Kansas City Current an obvious candidate. No one was surprised when ESPN reported that he’s on the club’s radar.

» READ MORE: The USWNT’s long era of success is over, but a new one could be on the horizon

“It’s been the honor of my life to coach the talented, hard-working players of the USWNT for the past four years,” Andonovski said in a statement. “I’m very optimistic for the future of this program, especially considering all the young players that got opportunities over the past few years who will no doubt be leaders and impact players moving forward. While we are all disappointed by the outcome at this year’s World Cup, I am immensely proud of the progress this team has made, the support they’ve shown for each other, and the inspiration they’ve provided for players around the world.”

England notices U.S. chatter

The race to succeed Andonovski took an amusing turn not long after U.S. fans back home woke up Thursday morning. Even though England manager Sarina Wiegman is under contract there through 2025, there’s been so much chatter in American circles simply mentioning her name that England’s Football Association felt compelled to tell the U.S. to go away.

“We’ve seen lots of rumors, and look, she is a special talent,” FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said. “From our side, she’s contracted through until 2025. ... We’re obviously huge supporters of her, and I think hopefully she feels the same way. So she’s someone we’d like to have with us for a very long time.”

Asked directly by a reporter if the FA would reject a U.S. bid for Wiegman, Bullingham answered: “Yup, 100%.”

One would think England has enough on its plate right now, with its first soccer World Cup final since 1966 coming on Sunday, that it wouldn’t have time to look at chatter from other countries. Nor is there any evidence yet that Crocker has called Bullingham or anyone else at his former employer.

But even though the U.S. team went out in the round of 16 on the field, it seems to still be the reigning champion of noise-making. Even if every American media report about Wiegman has made her contract status clear.

» READ MORE: England spoils co-hosts Australia’s party, advances to first women’s World Cup final