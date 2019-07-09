The U.S. women’s soccer team has once again been crowned world champion, and will bask in the glory of its World Cup win with a ticker-tape parade in New York City on Wednesday morning.
Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz, Carli Lloyd and the rest of Team USA will celebrate Sunday’s 2-0 victory over the Netherlands by strolling up Lower Manhattan’s “Canyon of Heroes” as scraps of paper rain down from above. The parade is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Battery, and is open to the public. The celebration will end around 10:30 a.m. at City Hall, where Mayor Bill de Blasio will present the team with keys to the city.
Fans in the Philadelphia market can watch the parade live in its entirety on 6ABC and ESPNU, which will simulcast coverage from New York City affiliate ABC7. FS2 will also air the full parade, simulcasting coverage from local affiliate FOX 5. FOX29 plans to carry the start of the parade live before shifting its coverage to Fox29.com at 10 a.m. The parade will also be available to stream on several local media websites, including here at Inquirer.com.
Following the parade, the team will fly to the West Coast to attend the ESPYs, which will air Wednesday night on ESPN and will be hosted by comedian Tracy Morgan. Forward Alex Morgan, one of the nominees for “Best Female Athlete,” scored six goals during the World Cup, tied for most in the entire competition.
When: Wednesday, July 10
Where: Lower Manhattan, New York City
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Channel: 6ABC, ESPNU (simulcast of ABC7), FS2 (simulcast of FOX 5)
Streaming: NBC10.com, CBSPhilly.com, Fox29.com, 6abc.com (free), ESPN app, Fox Sports app (requires authentication)
The parade will take place along the “Canyon of Heroes” in lower Manhattan. It will start at Battery Park and travel up Broadway, ending at Chambers and Centre streets at City Hall.
Inquirer soccer reporter Jonathan Tannenwald will be in New York City covering the parade. Follow him on Twitter @thegoalkeeper, and follow all the Inquirer’s soccer coverage at Inquirer.com/soccer.
FOX29′s Steve Keeley will report from New York City starting with the network’s 4 a.m. newscast. He’ll be live all morning on Good Day Philadelphia.
The grand tradition of ticker-tape parades began in October 1886 for the dedication of the Statue of Liberty. As reported at the time by the New York Times, “office boys” tossed spools of ticker-tape ribbon used to print out Wall Street updates from the windows, and “in a moment that air was white with curling streamers.”
Wednesday’s celebration will be the city’s 207th ticker-tape parade. For the past 20 years, the parades have been limited to celebrating championships won by the New York Giants and the New York Yankees. In fact, the last parade not held for a sports team was on Nov. 16, 1999, when the city celebrated the return of 77-year-old astronaut John Glenn and the crew of the space shuttle Discovery.
Team USA will become just the second women’s sports team to be honored with an official ticker-tape parade. The first was their 2015 counterparts, who defeated Japan to take home their first World Cup win since 1999. They will also join the Yankees as the only sports team to be honored with back-to-back ticker-tape parades.