Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz, Carli Lloyd and the rest of Team USA will celebrate Sunday’s 2-0 victory over the Netherlands by strolling up Lower Manhattan’s “Canyon of Heroes” as scraps of paper rain down from above. The parade is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Battery, and is open to the public. The celebration will end around 10:30 a.m. at City Hall, where Mayor Bill de Blasio will present the team with keys to the city.