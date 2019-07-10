Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz, and the rest of Team USA are basking in the glory of their World Cup victory on the streets of New York City Wednesday morning in a ticker-tape parade celebrating the team’s fourth championship.

The parade, which began 9:30 a.m., is airing live in its entirety on 6ABC, ESPNU, and FS2. You can also watch a livestream of the parade here:

Bring Kelley O’Hara a beer

Kelley O’Hara, one of the team’s starting defenders, had a specific request for parade goers.

Obama sports a women’s jersey in congratulatory message

Former President Barack Obama, whose message following Team USA’s World Cup win was Twitter’s third-most-re-tweeted message about the match, congratulated the team Wednesday ahead of the parade.

Obama hosted Team USA at the White House following their 2015 women’s World Cup win, but it remains unclear if President Donald Trump will invite this year’s winning squad to Washington after a contentious back-and-forth with Rapinoe.

Trump has yet to mention the parade this morning, but he did congratulate the team following their win Sunday.

Equal pay appears to be on everyone’s mind

‘Gonna be lit’

Julie Ertz surprised by her husband on live TV

Ahead of today’s parade, Julie Ertz made a stop at the NFL Network to speak with the hosts of Good Morning Football when out of the blue, her husband Zach (who plays for the Eagles) called into the show.

“How did you get him up at 7:24 a.m? I can’t even do that,” Ertz joked.

Fans begin to line up

Fans are beginning to line the streets of New York City, hoping for a good position to watch the parade.

Rapinoe makes appearances on CNN, MSNBC

Rapinoe, the team’s outspoken co-captain, appeared on CNN Tuesday night, and was asked by Anderson Cooper what message she would like to convey to President Trump.

Here’s Rapinoe’s response:

I think that I would say that your message is excluding people. You’re excluding me, you’re excluding people that look like me. You’re excluding people of color. You’re excluding, you know, Americans that maybe support you. I think that we need to have a reckoning with the message that you have and what you’re saying about Make America Great Again. I think that you’re harking back to an era that was not great for everyone. It might have been great for a few people and maybe America’s great for a few people right now, but it’s not great for enough Americans in this world.

Rapinoe also made an appearance on The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC where she explained how fans can support the team’s fight for equal pay:

