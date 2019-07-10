Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz, and the rest of Team USA are basking in the glory of their World Cup victory on the streets of New York City Wednesday morning in a ticker-tape parade celebrating the team’s fourth championship.
Follow along for the latest updates from the parade:
Kelley O’Hara, one of the team’s starting defenders, had a specific request for parade goers.
Former President Barack Obama, whose message following Team USA’s World Cup win was Twitter’s third-most-re-tweeted message about the match, congratulated the team Wednesday ahead of the parade.
Obama hosted Team USA at the White House following their 2015 women’s World Cup win, but it remains unclear if President Donald Trump will invite this year’s winning squad to Washington after a contentious back-and-forth with Rapinoe.
Trump has yet to mention the parade this morning, but he did congratulate the team following their win Sunday.
Ahead of today’s parade, Julie Ertz made a stop at the NFL Network to speak with the hosts of Good Morning Football when out of the blue, her husband Zach (who plays for the Eagles) called into the show.
“How did you get him up at 7:24 a.m? I can’t even do that,” Ertz joked.
Fans are beginning to line the streets of New York City, hoping for a good position to watch the parade.
Rapinoe, the team’s outspoken co-captain, appeared on CNN Tuesday night, and was asked by Anderson Cooper what message she would like to convey to President Trump.
Here’s Rapinoe’s response:
Rapinoe also made an appearance on The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC where she explained how fans can support the team’s fight for equal pay:
