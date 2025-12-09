There are 72 group stage games in next summer’s FIFA World Cup. Here are 10 of the best.

With 48 teams spread across 12 groups in a World Cup for the first time, the total of 72 group stage games next summer will make for a lot to take in.

Here are our picks for the top 10 to watch, in chronological order. In two cases, we’ll note the ones we would have put at the top of a ranking by quality.

Canada vs. Italy

If Italy wins its qualifying playoff.

Group B, June 12, 3 p.m. in Toronto

There are a lot of great stories across the 48 teams, especially the many first-timers and first-in-a-long-timers. But that doesn’t mean there are a lot of must-circle games. In truth, a tournament this big — too big for a lot of tastes — could create a diluted group stage.

But don’t tell that to the northernmost of the three cohosts. This will be the first men’s World Cup played on Canadian soil, and the Canucks will start against the winner of the European playoff bracket with Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales, and Bosnia & Herzegovina.

If Italy emerges from that qualifying playoff, a Canada-Italy matchup in a city with a raucous Italian expat community would be electric. (It would also likely be as expensive a ticket at Toronto’s 40,000-seat stadium as a custom Armani suit.)

The Azzuri are favored to win that bracket, but not a slam dunk. They’ve missed the last two World Cups in catastrophic fashion, and if they beat Northern Ireland, they’ll have to face Wales or Bosnia & Herzegovina on the road. If they get the job done, you’ll hear the cheers from College and Bathurst up north all the way to Passyunk and Snyder down south.

Brazil vs. Morocco

Group C, June 13, 6 p.m. in East Rutherford, N.J.

Group C will have the most fun vibes, with Scotland and Haiti as the other teams — both ending decades-long waits to return to men’s soccer’s biggest stage. Their fan bases will be boisterous, and the Scots’ Tartan Army will be massive. But in soccer terms, this will be the best matchup.

The Seleçao’s quest for an unparalleled sixth title goes through an African power that is loaded with talent and skill. Fans will rightly dream of watching Brazil’s Vinícius Júnior or Estêvão charge at Morocco’s all-world outside back Achraf Hakimi, and Hakimi will charge the other way at his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Marquinhos.

Netherlands vs. Japan

Group F, June 14, 4 p.m. in Arlington, Texas

This game will also see lots of combined skill across the field.

The Dutch, forever in search of their first World Cup title, have midfielders Frenkie de Jong, Ryan Gravenberch, Tijjani Reijnders, and Xavi Simons in their prime, with Cody Gakpo up front. Japan counters with just as much class: Takefusa Kubo, Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma, and Ao Tanaka.

England vs. Croatia

Group L, June 17, 4 p.m. in Arlington, Texas

England will arrive in its former colonies as one of the favorites to win the World Cup, and for good reason. After decades of underachievement, the Three Lions finally have the right mix of talent, tactics, and chemistry to win it all.

Their toughest group test should be their opener, as Croatia’s ageless playmaker Luka Modrić matches wits with his former Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham. Both teams’ fans also haven’t forgotten that in their last World Cup meeting, Croatia memorably beat England on penalty kicks in the 2018 semifinals.

Mexico vs. South Korea

Group A, June 18, 9 p.m. in Guadalajara

Eight years since their last meeting in a World Cup, they will cross paths again in what could be a wide-open game.

Mexico is under huge pressure to reach el quinto partido, a fifth game at a World Cup, for the first time since 1986 — perhaps not coincidentally the last time the tournament was on home turf. If Raúl Jiménez’s squad can topple Son Heung-Min’s squad, El Tri would take a big step in the right direction, and toward winning the group.

Expect many eyes south of the Rio Grande to be on Gilberto Mora, a 17-year-old who is Mexico’s newest phenom. He looks like the real thing so far, but the World Cup is a stage beyond anything he’s seen yet.

Ecuador vs. Germany

Group E, June 25, 4 p.m. East Rutherford, N.J.

World Cup upsets don’t have the same stakes as NCAA Tournament ones, but picking them is always trendy. This one goes to the top of the list, with a potential midfield battle of Germany’s Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala vs. Ecuador’s Moisés Caicedo and Kendry Paez.

U.S. vs. Turkey

If Turkey wins its qualifying playoff.

Group D, June 25, 10 p.m. in Inglewood, Calif.

Though the U.S. has one of the easiest groups it could have wanted, this potential matchup is here on merit. Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız are great young playmakers, and they have Hakan Çalhanoğlu’s veteran experience behind them.

When these teams met in June, Turkey beat a far from top-quality American squad. Now the big names might take their shot. And since this is the Group D finale, the winner could take first place.

It’s just a shame that FIFA, and whoever else was in the room, decided to stick the kickoff time so late on a Thursday night for most of the country.

Norway vs. France

Group I, June 26, 3 p.m. in Foxborough, Mass.

For all the gaudiness of the World Cup draw’s entertainment acts, you could hear a pin drop in the Kennedy Center’s fabled Concert Hall when the serious business started. Then, every once in a while, the crowd would gasp.

The onlookers gasped mightily when Norway landed in France’s group.

The striker duel of Les Bleus’ Kylian Mbappé and the Landslaget’s Erling Haaland will be the biggest superstar clash of the group stage. In the midfield, Norway’s terrific playmaker Martin Ødegaard could clash with France’s N’Golo Kanté or Aurélien Tchouaméni.

It will be the group stage finale for both teams, too, with France aiming to take another step toward a third straight men’s World Cup final. That makes this game No. 2 behind Brazil-Morocco as the best overall.

Uruguay vs. Spain

Group H, June 26, 8 p.m. in Guadalajara

This game might turn out to be a dud, because Uruguay has been playing pretty badly lately and doesn’t look like it will turn it around before the summer. But it will still see Federico Valverde play against a slew of players he knows well as a Real Madrid stalwart.

Spain will be worth watching no matter what. Electric teenager Lamine Yamal is the world’s game’s new superstar, and La Roja’s list of talents is among the sport’s longest: Gavi, Pedri, Rodri, Mikel Merino, Dani Olmo, Nico Williams, Martín Zubimendi, and still more.

Colombia vs. Portugal

Group K, June 27, 7:30 p.m. in Miami Gardens, Fla.

If Jamaica wins its intercontinental playoff bracket, Andre Blake would face Cristiano Ronaldo in the Reggae Boyz’ first men’s World Cup game since 1998. But since that’s not guaranteed — and really not guaranteed right now, given how Jamaica failed in Concacaf qualifying — we’ll pick a certainty.

In particular, we’ll pick the certainty of Colombia’s outstanding fan base. The Cafeteros always have boisterous backing in the United States thanks to the big expat community here, and they will be deafening in south Florida.

On the field, the marquee will have Ronaldo and Colombia’s Luis Díaz. But these days, Ronaldo isn’t his country’s best player. Vitinha, João Neves, and Rafael Leão, are ahead of the biggest name.