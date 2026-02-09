When it comes to hosting the World Cup, Philly and our stadium were built for this. Literally.

If you’re in Philly or headed to Philly over the course of the six scheduled FIFA World Cup matches from June 14 to July 4, you’re in for a treat.

And we’re not even talking about the football, fútbol, fussball, voetbal, or soccer as we know it here, we’re referring to being in the nation’s birthplace on the year of its 250th anniversary.

Philadelphia is scheduled to be “on and poppin’,” as the kids say, with a host of special events over the two glorious weeks Philly joins 16 other cities to host the largest edition of the FIFA World Cup in history.

Just how poppin’? For starters, the World Cup isn’t the only major sporting event coming through our region. Later this year, the area will host golf’s PGA Championship (May 14-17) and Major League Baseball’s All-Star weekend and the events that surround it from July 10-14.

But with a host of other events, happenings, places, and parties set for what’s expected to be quite the summer, consider this your guide to the city and what to do in addition to watching the world’s largest sporting event come through the City of Brotherly Love.

What to know about Philly

Our fair town is considered the birthplace of the United States, where the laws that govern this nation were signed and, for a while, was the nation’s capital. That changed on Nov. 17, 1800, when Washington was designated as the new capital.

National Park Service ranger James Benson uses an enlarged copy of the Declaration of Independence while talking to visitors in the Assembly Room - where both the Declaration and the U.S. Constitution were signed - on the first floor of Independence Hall. Read more Tom Gralish / Staff Photographer

There are a host of iconic sites, but if you’re here for the first or want to explore, we offer a look at the best things to do around the city in addition to climbing the steps of the Art Museum, taking a picture at the foot of the Rocky statue or finding the best cheesesteak in town, the latter of which varies depending on who you ask and which neighborhood you’re in.

Oh, and our food scene is one of the best in the world. Hands down.

» READ MORE: Check out the Inquirer's curated list of the 76 best restaurants in the Philly area

Best way to navigate the city

Here’s what’s great about Philly. We have a few diagonal arterials, but the Philly metro runs on a grid, with two major highways, I-76 (east-west) and I-95 (north-south), that can get you anywhere you want to go if you’re traveling by car.

If we’re talking about matchdays and getting down to Philadelphia Stadium — which, outside of the World Cup, is Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the city’s beloved NFL franchise, the Philadelphia Eagles — then SEPTA, the city’s public transportation system, is your best bet.

SEPTA's Broad Street Line train is a direct path from the city to the stadium on game day. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

The network has its own app and is fully integrated into apps, including Google Maps, Apple Maps, Transit, and CityMapper. Whether you’re coming in by way of Philadelphia’s international airport or its main train hub, William H. Gray III 30th Street Station, it’s easy to get around Philly’s Center City district and other neighborhoods by bus, train, or trolley.

Don’t feel like figuring out all the schedules? Taxis or ride shares via Uber or Lyft also are quick and convenient options.

Spectators dance in the street as a Venezuelan dancers perform during the Wawa Welcome America Salute to Independence Day Parade in Philadelphia. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Other events coming to Philly

Here’s a highlight of just a few big events interspersed over the course of the three weeks the city will host World Cup group stage matches and the round of 16 match on July 4.

Wawa Welcome America: Philly’s annual celebration that features everything from free food, block parties, a concert, and, of course, fireworks. Oh, and it’s all free to attend. What does all that look like? Here’s what you can expect. 🗓️ June 19-July 4 What Now 2026: A five-week-long arts festival featuring works from a number of Philly artists across music, film, and, of course, art. 🗓️ May 27-July 4 America 250 at Penn: As part of a host of events, the University of Pennsylvania has an exhibit focusing on France, Haiti, and their touchpoints in our city. For any French or Haitian fans coming to town for those games who consider themselves history buffs, this might be worth checking out. 🗓️ Feb. 26-Sept. 4

What other events are on the schedule ahead this year? Take a look.

Where to watch the World Cup

Don’t have a ticket? All good.

In addition to the free FIFA Fan Festival coming to the historic grounds of Lemon Hill Mansion, Philly has a host of bars and restaurants that already serve as soccer hubs across the city. Last summer, we offered a list of the best 11 spots ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, and we can confirm that these will be the go-to places again ahead of this summer’s edition.

You'll certainly find a soccer crowd at Brauhaus Schmitz, which was packed during the last World Cup. Read more Tyger Williams / Staff Photographer

We’re hearing that local host city organizers, Philadelphia Soccer 2026, in addition to the hometown Major League Soccer team, the Philadelphia Union, also are planning watch parties across the city.

Did you know …

That the first event at Lincoln Financial Field, er, sorry, “Philadelphia Stadium,” was a preseason friendly between European club giants Manchester United and Barcelona in 2003? One could say that Philly was built for soccer.

» READ MORE: Follow the Inquirer's complete soccer coverage right here!