97.5 The Fanatic host John Kincade to go off the air amid health battle

97.5 The Fanatic morning show host John Kincade will miss several weeks from his show after being diagnosed with colon cancer.

“After a brief period of illness where I just wasn’t feeling right, I finally went to the doctor, and it ends up I was having internal bleeding,” Kincade said in a video shared on social media Friday morning after his show. “Upon inspection, I found out I have colon cancer.”

Kincade will be exiting his morning show for “a few weeks” in order to have surgery.

“I’m expecting a fantastic outcome, because that’s the attitude that I have,” Kincade said, adding that his advice would be for everyone to get a colonoscopy.

“I look back to being on the air with you soon,” Kincade added. “Until then, much love.”

Kincade has dealt with cancer in the past. He underwent chemo to treat non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 1995 and into 1996, and then again for testicular cancer in 1997, according to a Philly Voice profile. Kincade’s father, Tom, a World War II POW, died of cancer in 1981 at the age of 57.

Kincade has hosted The Fantatic’s morning show since Jan. 2021, replacing Marc Farzetta. The show is cohosted by former Daily News reporter Bob Cooney and producer Pat Egan. Jamie Lynch, known to listeners as “The Bro,” was also part of the show until October, when he was laid off as part of company-wide cutbacks.

Prior to joining The Fanatic, Kincade was a sports talker in Atlanta for over 25 years, hosting a local show on 680 The Fan and national shows on ESPN Radio and CBS Sports Radio.