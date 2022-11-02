Bettors on Ohio are able to sign-up with BetMGM Sportsbook right and claim their generous pre-launch bonus of $200 in Free Bets with bonus code PIOHIO.
Learn more about BetMGM’s bonus code
Read the latest news on Ohio Sports Betting
Read up about the best sports betting apps
PIOHIO is the bonus code you need to enter when signing up for an account with BetMGM, with this allowing you to claim your $200 in Free Bets once BetMGM goes live in Ohio on January 1, 2023.
All you need to do is go to their online sportsbook via the offer in this piece and create your new account, remembering to use your bonus code when doing so.
Once BetMGM goes live, your account will be accredited with $200 in free bets, with you able to then use these free bets on any of the markets they’ll be offering.
Ohio Sports Betting: Latest News
Ohio residents will finally be able to bet on sports online from January 1, 2023, with this being the official date in which online sports betting goes live in the state.
The first five sports betting licenses were handed out to select sportsbooks in October, with the likes of bet365, Caesars and PointsBet being just some of the sportsbooks that are certain to launch in OH come January 1st.
10 proprietor applications were submitted for the deadline of October 5th, with it remaining to be seen as to whether the remaining five will be successful.
However, when sports betting eventually goes live in Ohio, those in OH will be spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing a sportsbook to wager with.
What is the BetMGM Ohio Pre-Launch Bonus Code?
How to use your BetMGM bonus code
Head to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer in this piece
Hit the ‘Register’ button
Enter and verify your personal details
Enter code PIOHIO when asked to
Read the offer’s T&C’s
Finish setting up your account
Once BetMGM goes live in Ohio, you’ll receive $200 in free bets
Free bets issued at 4 x $50 free bets and will expire after 7 days
Refer-a-Friend with BetMGM Sportsbook
21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.
Not only will Ohio bettors be able to claim their welcome offer, they’ll also be able to claim an extra $1,000 in bonus funds by referring friends to BetMGM’s Sportsbook.
Just get a friend to make an account with BetMGM sportsbook via your referral link once they’re live in OH, then just have them wager their $50 bonus on any market price -200 or greater.
You’ll then be issued $50 in bonus funds, with you getting to refer up to 20 friends a month, meaning there’s up to $1,000 to be claimed.
The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.