Bettors on Ohio are able to sign-up with BetMGM Sportsbook right and claim their generous pre-launch bonus of $200 in Free Bets with bonus code PIOHIO.

PIOHIO is the bonus code you need to enter when signing up for an account with BetMGM, with this allowing you to claim your $200 in Free Bets once BetMGM goes live in Ohio on January 1, 2023.

All you need to do is go to their online sportsbook via the offer in this piece and create your new account, remembering to use your bonus code when doing so.

Once BetMGM goes live, your account will be accredited with $200 in free bets, with you able to then use these free bets on any of the markets they’ll be offering.

Ohio Sports Betting: Latest News

Ohio residents will finally be able to bet on sports online from January 1, 2023, with this being the official date in which online sports betting goes live in the state.

The first five sports betting licenses were handed out to select sportsbooks in October, with the likes of bet365, Caesars and PointsBet being just some of the sportsbooks that are certain to launch in OH come January 1st.

10 proprietor applications were submitted for the deadline of October 5th, with it remaining to be seen as to whether the remaining five will be successful.

However, when sports betting eventually goes live in Ohio, those in OH will be spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing a sportsbook to wager with.

What is the BetMGM Ohio Pre-Launch Bonus Code?

BetMGM OH Bonus Code PIOHIO BetMGM OH Sportsbook Promo $200 in Free Bets on Launch Day Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. OH only. Full T&C apply

How to use your BetMGM bonus code

Head to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Enter code PIOHIO when asked to Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Once BetMGM goes live in Ohio, you’ll receive $200 in free bets Free bets issued at 4 x $50 free bets and will expire after 7 days

Refer-a-Friend with BetMGM Sportsbook

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

Not only will Ohio bettors be able to claim their welcome offer, they’ll also be able to claim an extra $1,000 in bonus funds by referring friends to BetMGM’s Sportsbook.

Just get a friend to make an account with BetMGM sportsbook via your referral link once they’re live in OH, then just have them wager their $50 bonus on any market price -200 or greater.

You’ll then be issued $50 in bonus funds, with you getting to refer up to 20 friends a month, meaning there’s up to $1,000 to be claimed.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.