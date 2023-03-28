We’re going to try this again, Blazers. Welcome to another first-half prediction for Alabama-Birmingham, this time against Utah Valley State in the semifinals of the NIT in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Last week, we had (what we thought) was a solid prediction for UAB’s quarterfinal game at Vanderbilt. We were on the right team, but on the wrong half of basketball.

We’re going to back their first-half efforts Tuesday night against Utah Valley, the second of two games at Orleans Arena in the National Invitation Tournament.

And, yes, beginning this year the NIT is no longer in New York.

NIT semifinal: UAB vs. Utah Valley first-half odds

(via FanDuel)

UAB -1.5 (-104), moneyline -140 Utah Valley +1.5 (-118), moneyline +140 O/U 70.5 (o-120/u-104)

UAB-Utah Valley pick

UAB first half -1.5

UAB-Utah Valley analysis

One big factor hasn’t changed since last week: UAB remains among the best first-half scoring teams (20th), averaging 37.7 points. Despite scoring 24 first-half points in their last game, the Blazers averaged 34.7 points during their past three games.

The other factor in all of this is the Blazers’ opponent. UAB is facing a Utah Valley team that is allowing 34.7 first-half points during its last three games while Vanderbilt, which UAB knocked out last week, was holding opponents to 25.7 points during the same span.

It’s also time for Jordan “Jelly” Walker to get out of a funk. The nation’s fourth leading scorer had 16 games of 25 points or more this season.

Walker hasn’t been that productive since scoring 32 points in the Conference USA championship game against fellow NIT semifinalist North Texas. He’s due.

Look at it like a math problem: A consistently good first-half offense plus a suspect defense plus a star guard ready for a breakout performance equals a UAB first half worth giving the points.

