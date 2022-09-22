The Temple Owls played their most complete game of the 2022 season last Saturday against Rutgers, falling in a narrow 16-14 defeat.

In the midst of defeat, though, the Owls were extremely profitable for bettors, covering the 17.5-point spread easily, and continuing their trend of giving Big Ten teams fits.

In his first career start, E.J. Warner had 232 yards passing, one touchdown and completed just under 60% of his passes. Following the performance, Temple opened as a 9.5-point favorite over UMass at Caesars Sportsbook.

UMass (1-2), which has been outscored 97-20 against FBS opponents this season, has won just three games since the start of the 2019 season, two of them coming against UConn and Akron.

The Minutemen have been dreadful against the spread since the start of last season, covering in just five of their last 15 games, but they covered a narrow one-point spread in their first win over Stony Brook last weekend, according to OddsShark.

Since the start of the 2016 season, UMass has historically struggled against the American Athletic Conference, owning a 1-8 record. UMass covered in just three of those eight matchups. Against Tulane this season, the Minutemen failed to cover as 28.5-point underdogs in their season opener.

Temple and UMass will meet for the first time since 2017, and second since 2015, with the Owls winning both matchups overall in close, one-score games. The Owls failed to cover large, double-digit spreads (13-point spread in 2015, 14-point spread in 2017) in both wins according to OddsShark.

Despite their struggles against the Minutemen in the past, the Owls should jump out to an early lead and establish their running game, which has struggled with consistency. The Owls rushed for less than 70 yards in two of their three games. UMass’ defense is giving up an average of 185 yards rushing per game.

Stan Drayton’s Owls should cruise to a victory, but are liable for a backdoor cover if the game gets out of hand early.

Temple vs UMass odds (via Caesars)

Spread Line: Temple -9.5 (-110); O/U: 43 (-110/-110)

Temple: -365 ML

UMass: +285 ML

*Temple and UMass are 1-2 ATS in 2022.

