Entering this college football season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was the clear betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. Five weeks later, he’s still the favorite. That’s just about the only thing that hasn’t changed in this race amid a chaotic start to the season.

The Buckeyes star is dealing at +150 after a 5-0 start to the year for Ohio State. He’s the lone survivor from a preseason favorite field that has been decimated by injuries, upset losses, and poor performances.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who won the Heisman last year and entered this season with the second-shortest odds (+400), was knocked out of last week’s win with a shoulder injury and saw his stock tumble as a result. Preseason darling Caleb Williams has been hit or miss for USC, which is still undefeated despite a couple of close calls in conference play.

That’s opened the door for a host of long shots in the Heisman race. Can any of them challenge Stroud for the top spot? Here are the odds to win the Heisman Trophy at BetMGM (shorter than 100/1) and our favorite value plays ahead of Week 6:

Odds to win the Heisman Trophy (via BetMGM)

Player Odds C.J. Stroud +150 Caleb Williams +400 Bryce Young +900 Hendon Hooker +1300 Adrian Martinez +1400 Blake Corum +1800 Jahmyr Gibbs +2000 Stetson Bennett +2000 DJ Uiagalelei +2500 Drake Maye +3300 Sam Hartman +4000 Spencer Sanders +4000 Jalon Daniels +4000 Will Anderson Jr. +5000 Cameron Rising +5000 Bo Nix +8000 Deuce Vaughn +8000

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee (+1300)

Are we sure that Hooker doesn’t belong in the No. 2 spot behind Stroud in this year’s Heisman race? The Tennessee quarterback has been brilliant through four games, throwing for eight touchdowns and zero interceptions to lead the Volunteers to a perfect 4-0 start and their first top-10 ranking in six years.

The former Virginia Tech transfer has been aggressive in his second year as Tennessee’s starter, leading the nation in yards per attempt (10.6) while ranking sixth in passer rating (183.7) and 10th in completion rate (71.7%). His best performance of the year came in last week’s win over Florida, when he threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns while adding 112 yards and a score on the ground.

He’s got a chance to vault up the board over the next five weeks, as the Vols are slated to play four ranked teams in that stretch with matchups against Alabama (Oct. 15) and Georgia (Nov. 5). If he can survive those two with solid numbers – let alone a win or two – he’s got a real shot to threaten in this market.

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina (+3300)

Maye wasn’t on anyone’s radar when he entered the year as North Carolina’s replacement for longtime starter Sam Howell, who spent years teasing Heisman upside with lackluster results. It’s hard to ignore him now after a Howell-like start to the season.

The redshirt freshman has been simply electric through the first five starts of his career, leading the nation in passing touchdowns (19) and ranking sixth in passing yards (1,594) while throwing just one interception. He currently leads the field in total touchdowns (22) when factoring in his three rushing scores – two of which came in last week’s blowout win over Virginia Tech – and he’s already thrown five touchdown passes on two separate occasions.

The Tar Heels likely won’t be making noise in the playoff picture thanks to their shoddy defense, which hurts Maye’s case in this market. But if he keeps putting up video-game numbers and helps UNC make a run at the ACC title, he’ll be in the conversation at season’s end.

Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas (+4000)

It sounds preposterous on the surface that a Kansas quarterback could even be in contention for the Heisman Trophy, let alone win it. But the stellar play of Daniels to this point has the former three-star prospect firmly in the mix for college football’s top award.

The Jayhawks’ dual-threat star doesn’t have the eye-popping stat line of his peers, though he still boasts 11 touchdowns to just one pick and ranks fifth among quarterbacks in rushing yards (335) and third in touchdowns (5). Crucially, he’s been the engine for surprise contender Kansas, which has already won more games this year (5) than at any point in the last 13 years.

Surely, the Jayhawks’ storybook season has to end at some point, right? If it does, Daniels’ candidacy for this award will likely die with it. But if Kansas can maintain its shocking pace in a very winnable Big 12, don’t be surprised to see its star quarterback get the invite to New York.

