Although they are separated by just under 200 miles, when No. 14 Penn State (7-2) and Maryland (6-3) meet Saturday in Beaver Stadium, it will only be the ninth meeting all-time between the two programs.

The Nittany Lions, fresh off a dominant win over Indiana led by their swarming defense and freshmen running back duo of Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton, still have an opportunity to compete in a New Year’s Six Bowl game if they can win out.

Meanwhile, the Maryland Terrapins are still in search of a signature win this season. They fell to Wisconsin last week, but are already bowl-eligible and are looking to clinch a season with eight or more wins for the first time since joining the Big Ten. The Terps finished 7-6 last season.

Oddsmakers favor Penn State ahead of this game. Penn State is listed as 10.5-point home favorites vs. Maryland at BetMGM. In the series history, the Terps have been favored once against Penn State, back in 2016 as one-point favorites in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions crushed the Terps, 38-14.

Overall, Penn State holds a 6-2 advantage since the teams first met in 2014, James Franklin’s first year with the Nittany Lions and Maryland’s first year in the Big Ten. The Terps stunned the Nittany Lions, 20-19, but thereafter Penn State would dominate the series after, winning five straight matchups by an average of 36.4 points per game. That includes a 66-3 win in 2017 and a 59-0 win in 2019.

Against the spread, Penn State is 5-3 against Maryland. The Nittany Lions failed to cover their first two matchups, but achieved the cover in three of their last four matchups. For the second year in a row, the Nittany Lions are double-digit favorites after being favored in College Park by 10 points last season.

In the previous four matchups where Penn State was favored by double-digits against Maryland, only once did Penn state fail to cover. That was in 2020 when the Nittany Lions were overwhelming 27.5-point favorites and lost outright, 35-19, in an ugly pandemic season where they finished 4-5.

After covering in four of their first five games, including their Big Ten opener against No. 3 Michigan where they entered the game as 17-point underdogs, the Terrapins have dropped four straight Big Ten games against the spread. Their last matchup against Wisconsin ended in a 13-point loss as five-point road underdogs.

Meanwhile, Sean Clifford and the Nittany Lions have now covered in three straight games after covering the 13.5-point spread against Indiana this past weekend.

In Penn State’s six wins, their average margin of victory is 33.2 per game. History says to back the Nittany Lions as 10.5-point favorites, even with Maryland playing Michigan close and the Nittany Lions losing by 24 in the Big House.

Maryland vs Penn State odds (via BetMGM)

MAR: +300

PSU: +375

Betting line: PSU -10.5; O/U: 59.5

*Penn State is 6-3 against the spread in 2022, while Maryland is 4-5 ATS.

