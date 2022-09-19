After finishing with 90 yards rushing and a touchdown over 17 rushes in last week’s season-opening win over the Detroit Lions, bettors across the country are bullish on another big performance by Jalen Hurts utilizing his legs.

Of the several prop bets we mentioned as the best plays ahead of the Monday Night Football matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles, Hurts’ rushing yards wasn’t included.

However, the line on Hurts rushing yards tonight has moved at BetMGM, from 50.5 rushing yards to 51.5 (-110) several hours before the game is scheduled to kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

In 15 starts last season, Hurts eclipsed 50 yards rushing or more eight times, and the Eagles were an even 4-4 in those matchups.

Meanwhile, in the games where he failed to rush for 50 or more, the Eagles were 4-3.

As of a few hours ago, taking the over on the Jalen Hurts rushing yard prop was among the top three most betted on props in the NFL at BetMGM, along with Justin Jefferson to score the 1st TD (+650) and Jefferson to score anytime (-120).

Although the Vikings are a different unit in 2022 both offensively and defensively, against teams who have quarterbacks that were utilized as an extension of the their run game in 2021 (Bears, Ravens, Cardinals, Seahawks), only once did they give up 50 or more rushing yards to the quarterback (Week 8, Lamar Jackson 120 rushing yards).

The Vikings held Justin Fields to just 35 yards, Kyler Murray to just 31 yards and Russell Wilson to 11 yards rushing in those other three matchups. Recent history seems to favor the Jalen Hurts under on 51.5 yards rushing.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.