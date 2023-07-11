This could finally be the year for the National League. After losing a whopping nine straight All-Star Games, it appears the NL will have the advantage heading into Tuesday’s Midsummer Classic.

With injuries mounting on the American League side of things and some top-end talent missing, this is as good of a year as any to bet on this infamous streak to end.

The AL will be without two of the three best hitters in baseball with Mike Trout and Aaron Judge at home nursing injuries. Julio Rodriguez will step in for Judge, but considering he’s slashing .249/.310/.411 I’m not quite sure that’s going to actually help this team.

They’ll also be without AL Cy Young Award frontrunner Framber Valdez and the indomitable Shane McClanahan, and it’s incredibly unlikely we see Shohei Ohtani pitch on account of a blister issue.

2023 MLB All-Star Game Prediction

The NL lineup also has quality top to bottom, something that can’t be said for the AL. Sean Murphy is one of the biggest home run threats in the league and will hit seventh, followed by the odds-on favorite for Rookie of the Year, Corbin Carroll, and the red-hot Orlando Arcia.

The home team will be rounding out its order with Austin Hays, Josh Jung and Jonah Heim – three hitters that do little to excite you.

There’s simply not a lot to love about this AL All-Star team outside of the the first four in the order. Even their starting pitcher, Gerrit Cole, is in the midst of a so-so season.

His strikeout numbers have come down and his expected ERA is actually 20 points worse than his counterpart here, Zac Gallen.

The best way to bet Tuesday’s All-Star Game is to take the National League on the money line. I also don’t hate a play on the over 7.5 runs. While the Under has cashed in 13 of the last 16 iterations of the Midsummer Classic, the number of pitchers missing here may be too much for both pitching staffs to overcome.

Spencer Strider and Clayton Kershaw are out for the NL, and while I do think their offense will do more than enough to make up for the losses it will definitely aid the over.

The bets: National League money line; Over 7.5 run total

