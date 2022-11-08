Mattress Mack got the last laugh.

Jim McIngvale, the mattress and furniture king from Houston, and possibly the most famous sports bettor going these days, hit big when his Astros defeated the Phillies in the World Series over the weekend.

McIngvale, who was in Philadelphia for Houston’s road games during the World Series, won $72.66 million (on $10 million wagered) on the Astros, reportedly the most a bettor has ever won.

No sportsbook felt that defeat more than Caesars. McIngvale, who threw out the first pitch before the deciding Game 6, bet $3 million early in the 2022 MLB season at Caesars on the Astros at 10/1 odds.

McIngvale also bet $1 million at WynnBet, according to The Action Network, and in July wagered $2 million at BetMGM at 5/1, $2 million at Barstool at 5.3/1 (+533) and $1 million each at Unibet and Betfred, also at 5/1.

“What can we say? We just wrote the biggest check in sports betting history to Mattress Mack for $30,000,000. Would we do it all again? You bet,” Ken Fuchs, the COO of Caesars Digital, said. “While Mack may have won this round on the field, we’re proud of how we teamed up to support first responders and military veterans in Houston, Philly and Atlantic City. And to Mack — we tip our Astros cap — and remind him that he can now support his Texans and Rockets … both attractively priced at +100000 to win a championship. The Astros are also currently +550 to win next year’s Fall Classic.”

Something tells us Mattress Mack won’t be rushing to Caesars to place wagers on the Texans or Rockets, but his Astros are among the favorites to win next year’s World Series.

McIngvale wasn’t the only winner when he hit big. His customers won, too. Anyone who spent $3,000 or more at his stores can come back and get a refund for their purchases while keeping the items they bought.

McIngvale’s wins will impact quarterly earnings at some of the casinos where he won big.

