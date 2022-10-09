How quickly things can change. Friday morning, the Phillies had the longest odds (30/1) of the 12 Major League Baseball playoff teams at BetMGM to win the World Series.

In the aftermath of Saturday night’s 2-0 Phillies win, which completed a two-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Wild Card Round, those odds were on the move... big time.

Here’s a look at the latest odds at BetMGM.

Team Odds entering postseason Odds as of Sunday morning Los Angeles Dodgers +300 +280 Houston Astros +400 +350 New York Yankees +500 +500 Atlanta Braves +500 +550 Philadelphia Phillies +3000 +1000 New York Mets +700 +1100 Seattle Mariners +2500 +1200 Cleveland Guardians +2800 +1600 San Diego Padres +2800 +2200

Philadelphia’s World Series odds moved more than any other team through two games of the 2022 postseason.

Behind stellar performances by Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, the Phillies have seemingly put the rest of the baseball world on notice. They have the starting pitching to win a playoff series, and their questionable bullpen held up in a small sample size during two games in St. Louis.

The Phillies now move on to play Atlanta, a division rival, in a best-of-five series that begins Tuesday night in Georgia. Over at FanDuel, the Phillies opened as +160 underdogs for their series with Atlanta (-190), the defending champion.

The Mets and Padres meet Sunday to decide who takes on the Dodgers in the other NLDS series. Over in the American League, the Yankees (-210) and Astros (-205) both opened as big favorites to advance and meet each other in the ALCS.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.