Celtics defeat Heat in Game 6, open as big favorites to win Game 7 and make history

After leading all scorers in Game 5, Celtics guard Derrick White’s tip in at the buzzer moved Boston one step closer to becoming the first team in NBA history to overcome a 3-0 series deficit against the Miami Heat.

Jimmy Butler’s late heroics weren’t enough, with Miami now becoming the fourth team to blow a 3-0 series lead since 1951, with the previous three teams in this position going on to win the series.

History is on the Heat’s side, but the odds have flipped back in Boston’s favor entering game 7.

Odds updated as of 4 a.m. on May 28.

Odds to win Eastern Conference Finals (via FanDuel)

Heat: +285 Celtics: -355

The Celtics odds to win the NBA title flipped in their favor after Game 5, but were still small underdogs to win the Eastern Conference. Boston had odds as high as 11/1 to win the East at FanDuel after falling down 0-3 last weekend, but are heavy favorites to earn their second consecutive trip to the NBA finals, now valued at -355 to take the series.

In addition to gaining all the momentum with their third straight win, Boston is closing the gap on the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Championship market. Denver was +275 to win it all after sweeping the Lakers, while the Celtics were valued at 16/1 after falling into a 3-0 hole.

After their Game 5 win, Boston was hovering around 3/1 odds to win the title, with the Nuggets sitting at -185 to win it all as of Friday morning. Now, as of Sunday morning, the Celtics’ odds have lowered to +120, and the Nuggets at -130 at FanDuel.

Here’s an updated look at the NBA championship odds at FanDuel:

Nuggets: -130 Celtics: +120 Heat: +1600

Game 7 odds (via FanDuel)

Point spread: Celtics -8 Money line: Celtics -355; Heat +280 Total: 203.5 points

The oddsmakers continue to back Boston, as they have for most of the series outside of Game 4, when Miami was 1.5-point favorites. The Celtics initially opened as nine-point favorites when the betting opened for game 7, but that number as now settled in at eight.

Boston can overcome the odds in Monday night’s Game 7.

