Mavericks vs. Clippers Game 2 odds, prediction: NBA Playoffs picks, best bets

The Dallas Mavericks take on the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs after a surprising Game 1 rout.

Despite Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard not playing in Game 1, the Clippers led by a large margin for much of the game and smashed the spread, winning by 12 points.

However, some of the Clippers’ offensive production might not be repeatable in Game 2.

Let’s take a look at Tuesday night’s matchup in Los Angeles and make a pick.

Mavericks vs. Clippers odds

Team Spread Moneyline Total Team Dallas Mavericks Spread -2.5 (-110) Moneyline -138 Total O 217 (-110) Team Los Angeles Clippers Spread +2.5 (-110) Moneyline +118 Total U 217 (-110)

Mavericks vs. Clippers prediction

Sharp bettors have been burned before by strong James Harden performances early in the postseason.

Harden surged to 28 points in Game 1 and set the tone for the Clippers’ offense in what was a low-scoring affair. However, I’m not sure he can maintain that level of production, and the books agree, with his projected point total for Game 2 at 19.5.

Unfortunately for the Clippers, I see some of the stats posted in the first game as an anomaly. Besides Harden’s line, it will be hard for Ivica Zubac to repeat a 20-point, 15-rebound performance.

Furthermore, Kawhi Leonard is most likely out again for Game 2, which could lead to a lack of scoring for the Clippers, who were more than six points below their season average in Game 1.

The Mavericks aren’t without their share of scoring issues. Outside of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving both posting more than 30 points in Game 1, the production from their other starters and bench was abysmal.

The next highest scorer, P.J. Washington, posted 11 points in 37 minutes.

The Mavs will need to find more offensive production from role players and not rely on Doncic and Irving to score 30-plus points every night.

Offensive production across the NBA has slowed down post-All Star break. It looks as if offensive numbers have taken another hit coming into the opening rounds of the postseason.

» READ MORE: Timberwolves have best value to win competitive Western Conference in 2024 NBA playoffs

Mavericks vs. Clippers pick

There’s opportunity to capitalize on the point total of 217 in this game.

The Clippers are missing one of their top offensive producers in Leonard, and Harden isn’t consistent enough game-to-game to fill that gap in production.

Additionally, it’s hard to assume the Mavs combo of Doncic and Irving can continue producing 30-plus points each. Unless role players step up and can provide some support, the points simply aren’t there on the Mavs side.

I like this game to be closer and potentially a bounce-back spot for Dallas. However, fade the points with questions surrounding the offense from both teams.

Pick: Under 217 points (-110, FanDuel)

