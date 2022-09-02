Caesars Sportsbook is live in Pennsylvania today, September 2, 2022. Sign up using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL and you can claim yourself the ‘Full Caesar’: a first bet on Caesars up to $1,250, plus 1000 Tier Credits and 1000 Reward Credits®.

The ‘Full Caesar’

The Full Caesar is one of the most comprehensive welcome offers available on any sports betting app in Pennsylvania or any other American state. Sign up using the link above and enter the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL to claim:

Your First Bet on Caesars up to $1,250 1,000 Reward Credits 1,000 Tier Credits

Your First Bet on Caesars up to $1,250

When you sign up using your Caesars Sportsbook PA promo code INQUIRERFULL, you can make your first bet of between $10 and $1,250 safe in the knowledge that if it doesn’t win, you’ll get the whole sum back as a free bet so you can have another bite of the cherry.

The free bet amount is valid for 14 days, so if you don’t manage to back a winner with your first Caesars Sportsbook wager make sure to use the free bets before they expire.

1,000 Reward Credits

At Caesars Sportsbook you can earn Reward Credits which in turn can be exchanged for online sportsbook bonuses including free bets and odds boosts.

They can also be used beyond the virtual realm at Caesars’ chain of resorts and land-based casinos on perks including dining, entertainment, and hotel benefits.

1,000 Tier Credits

The final part of the Full Caesar trifecta is 1,000 Tier Credits. At Caesars, the Reward Credits you earn depend upon what Reward Tier you’re in. You can move up through tiers by earning Tier Credits through playing with Caesars.

As part of the Full Caesar you’ll get 1,000 Tier Credits to give you a head start on reaching Platinum Tier status.

Tier Tier Credits Required Platinum 5,000 – 14,999

Tier Credits Diamond 15,000 – 24,999

Tier Credits Diamond Plus 25,000 – 74,999

Tier Credits Diamond Elite 75,000 – 150,000

Tier Credits Seven Stars® 150,000+

Tier Credits

(Exclusive invitation only)

