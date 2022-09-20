A bettor at BetMGM made four $250,000 bets on Week 2 NFL action, and after three of the first four hit, the Eagles-Vikings Monday Night Football game must’ve felt like a free roll with $750,000 in the bag, and the possibility of a million-dollar weekend in sight.

The bettor, a high-end casino player according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, just needed the Eagles to cover as two-point favorites.

The Eagles won by 17, and made the BetMGM bettor a millionaire in one weekend (they probably were one already).

The other $250,000 plays were Patriots -2, Texans +10 and Dolphins +3.5. That last one didn’t come without quite the sweat.

Other big bettors weren’t quite as lucky on the Eagles-Vikings game.

One bettor at BetMGM put $385,000 to win $350,000 on Vikings +2.5. A Caesars bettor placed an $84,000 wager to win $70,000 on Vikings +3.

While those two big bettors weren’t feeling the Eagles, lots of others are. So are oddsmakers. After their Week 2 win over Minnesota, a more convincing result than their narrow victory last week vs. Detroit, only three teams have shorter odds to win the Super Bowl than the Eagles (+1100), who were once 40/1 longshots to lift the Lombardi Trophy when odds opened months ago.

