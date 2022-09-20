All aboard? The Philadelphia Eagles Hype Train is still taking passengers, but you better get on quickly.

No team in the NFL is seeing a rise in popularity among bettors and oddsmakers quite like the Eagles, who followed a close win in Detroit last week with a 24-7 win over Minnesota Monday night that felt more like a 37-point victory than the 17-point win it was.

The Eagles out-gained the Vikings, 486-284, on 10 drives apiece. They possessed the football for more than 36 minutes. Jalen Hurts was nearly perfect. A maligned defensive unit got after Kirk Cousins and forced three interceptions, two by Darius Slay. The game felt over by the third quarter, even if the offense slowed down a bit late in the game.

And so here we are, two weeks into the NFL season, and only three teams have shorter odds to win the Super Bowl than these Eagles. Yes, these same Eagles who were once valued at 40/1 to win the title when odds were posted are now just +1100 (11/1) at BetMGM as of early Tuesday morning.

Super Bowl odds (courtesy of BetMGM)

Bills +400

Chiefs +650

Buccaneers +700

Eagles +1100

Packers +1200

The 2-0 Eagles will try to stay undefeated Sunday in Washington in a matchup with old friend Carson Wentz. They will be favored to win on the road (most books did not yet have a number posted at the time of writing).

As was highlighted on ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast, the Eagles are benefitting from an easy schedule to start the season. They play their first four games against teams that finished under .500 last season, and will likely be favored to win at least five of their first six, if not more. That schedule, the second-easiest in the league according to Action Network’s Director of Predictive Analytics, is a big reason the Eagles’ win total jumped from 8.5 to 9.5 before the season.

Philadelphia’s Super Bowl odds made a jump after the Week 1 win in Detroit. And the Eagles’ odds to win the NFC East, once as long as +330 just weeks before the season, got help from Dallas losing Dak Prescott and dropped to -130 last week. Now, BetMGM has the Eagles as commanding -225 favorites to win the NFC East. The Cowboys (+550), Giants (+550) and Commanders (+1100) are distant underdogs to win the division.

As of Tuesday morning, the Eagles were just +475 at BetMGM to win the NFC and play in the Super Bowl, behind only Tampa Bay +275.

Winning against the Detroit Lions was one thing, but beating a Vikings team that throttled Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Week 1 felt a bit more significant.

We mentioned Hurts being nearly perfect earlier. His odds of winning the Most Valuable Player award also continue to improve. Only Josh Allen (+275) and Patrick Mahomes (+450) have shorter odds than Hurts (+900) at BetMGM.

Allen. Mahomes. Hurts. Just as we all imagined.

The Eagles can only play the teams on their schedule moving forward, and it’s easy to like their path to earning some home games in the playoffs, and possibly a first-round bye if they finish with the best record in the NFC.

What seemed a bit crazy just weeks ago is starting to look more like a reality for this 2022 Eagles team. Overhype and overreaction? Maybe. But oddsmakers are certainly believing in the hype.

Choo choo.

