Our preview of the NFL futures market continues with a look at the Defensive Rookie of the Year race.
This award was first introduced following the 1967 season, and since then, it’s been dominated by two position groups.
We’ll break down the previous winners and see if we can ascertain any clues as to who can win the award for the upcoming season.
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds
Aidan Hutchinson +420
Kayvon Thibodeaux +750
Kyle Hamilton +1000
Travon Walker +1100
Ahmad Gardner +1400
Derek Stingley +1400
Jordan Davis +1600
Quay Walker +1700
Nakobe Dean +1800
Trent McDuffie +2000
Devin Lloyd +2000
Jermaine Johnson +2000
George Karlaftis +2000
Kaiir Elam +2300
Andrew Booth +2600
Jaquan Brisker +2600
Daxton Hill +4000
Devonte Wyatt +4000
Sam Williams +4000
Kyler Gordon +4000
Lewis Cine +4100
Drake Jackson +4500
Roger McCreary +5000
Boye Mafe +6000
Arnold Ebiketie +6000
DeMarvin Leal +6000
Nik Bonitto +6000
Logan Hall +6000
Jalen Pitre +6000
Malcolm Rodriguez +6000
Leo Chenal +6000
Christian Harris +7500
Brian Asamoah +7500
Cameron Thomas +7500
Myjai Sanders +7500
Troy Andersen +7500
Travis Jones +10000
Kingsley Enagbare +10000
Chad Muma +10000
Brandon Smith +10000
Martin Emerson +10000
Marcus Jones +10000
Josh Paschal +10000
Channing Tindall +10000
Cam Taylor-Britt +10000
Bryan Cook +10000
Nick Cross +10000
Mykael Wright +15000
DeAngelo Malone +15000
Derion Kendrick +15000
Tariq Woolen +15000
Perrion Winfrey +15000
Mario Goodrich +20000
Kerby Joseph +20000
Josh Jobe +20000
Jack Sanborn +20000
Coby Bryant +20000
What can we learn about previous winners?
Although you’ve got to be really in the weeds of college football to know some of the players on this list, there are a few strategies you can use to make things easier on yourself. One is determining which position groups are more likely to win the award.
I alluded to this in my opening, so here’s what I have in mind:
I grouped all the previous winners into four groups: defensive line, linebackers, cornerbacks, and safeties.
And while I thought about lumping in the safeties with the cornerbacks, I decided against it, as it’s probably rarer to find rookie safeties who start in the league because of their importance as the last line of defense.
Based on my findings, safeties have won the award twice, most recently in 1990. Cornerbacks are next up with the most recent win in 2017. Defensive linemen have 18 wins, with the last win in 2020.
Lastly, linebackers have won the award 28 times, with the most recent winner being last season, Micah Parsons. Parsons finished the season with 13 sacks, leaving him tied for third place with Dwight Freeney for the most sacks recorded by a rookie.
It’s worth noting that the three previous winners before Parsons were either defensive linemen or linebackers, and each recorded no fewer than seven sacks.
Finding the right combination
First, I think bettors should avoid trying to overcomplicate this Defensive Rookie of the Year market. Players that play closer to the line of scrimmage have a distinct advantage compared to those in the secondary simply because they have more opportunities to make impactful plays.
Sacks are a big part of any player’s stat line, whereas interceptions tend to have a bit of a luck factor.
As a result, if you can identify the rookies that can rack up a bunch of sacks, you’re well on your way to picking the next Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Second, it does help if you target players on good teams. It’s normal to expect that voters are more likely to give additional praise to a rookie when they’re playing for a team that’s doing well in the standings. Note that each of the past five winners were on teams that qualified for the playoffs.
Why Green Bay’s Quay Walker can win the award
When you put it all together, the player that ticks all the boxes is Packers linebacker Quay Walker, who is currently available at 17-to-1.
Walker should walk right into the starting lineup of a Green Bay defense that finished the regular season ranked 22nd in Football Outsiders DVOA metric. We’re talking about a Packers team that was tied for the best record in all of football at 13-4.
According to Pro-Football-Reference.com, the Packers ranked eighth in hurries (77) but tied for 17th with a quarterback knockdown rate of 8.5%.
I think Walker will be able to inject a ton of speed into the Packers’ defense. And while there will be plenty of movement in this market between now and the end of the season, Walker is the first player I want to add to my portfolio before reassessing my position later in the season.
