Editor’s note: Pennsylvania law prohibits wagering on non-competitive sports events, including the NFL Draft. However, NFL Draft betting is permitted in neighboring jurisdictions, including New Jersey, Ohio and West Virginia.

The Philadelphia Eagles, fresh off their Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, will have two first-round picks when the 2023 NFL Draft opens later this week.

Among the list of potential prospects they could land include Texas star running back Bijan Robinson, Georgia star defensive tackle Jalen Carter or Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness, who have all been connected to the Eagles in the pre-draft process.

However, how do sportsbook see it all playing out? Will Howie Roseman and the Eagles select a running back this early for the first time since 1986, or build on their success in the trenches?

Here’s who is favored to be the 10th pick, where the Eagles are slotted, when the NFL draft opens Thursday in Kansas City.

Odds updated as of 8:00 p.m. ET on April 23.

Odds to be Eagles pick at No. 10 (via FanDuel)

Player Odds Player Peter Skoronski, OT Odds +210 Player Paris Johnson Jr., OT Odds +380 Player Jalen Carter, DT Odds +500 Player Nolan Smith, EDGE Odds +650 Player Lukas Van Ness, EDGE Odds +650 Player Bijan Robinson, RB Odds +850 Player Christian Gonzalez, DB Odds +1200 Player Myles Murphy, EDGE Odds +1800 Player Broderick Jones, OT Odds +2000 Player Devon Witherspoon, DB Odds +2000

Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski sits atop the list at FanDuel as the favorite to go 10th overall (+210). The sportsbook doesn’t specify any of the teams at their specific picks. But with the Eagles currently holding the 10th overall, it’s safe to assume this is who bettors are backing to be the pick. A versatile offensive linemen who spent most of his career at left tackle, Skoronski would be valued to the Eagles because of a potential move to an interior offensive linemen.

The trend continues with Ohio State offensive linemen Paris Johnson Jr. listed as the second-favorite to be the pick at No. 10 overall (+380), given his positional versatility, playing both guard and tackle during his time with the Buckeyes. Between Skoronski and Johnson, oddsmakers expect several offensive linemen will be selected in round one, with FanDuel’s over/under prop on offensive linemen drafted in the first 31 picks at 5.5.

After Skoronski and Johnson, the next of the pecking order all include defensive linemen or edge rusher, with Jalen Carter (+500), Nolan Smith (+650) and Lukas Van Ness (+650) all drawing better than 7/1 odds to be the 10th pick. Considering it’s a position where the Eagles will need to upgrade at some point of the future, either of those three names could be worth taking a flyer on, especially considering Philadelphia’s draft history.

The trend in general seems to back the idea the Eagles will draft in the trenches before running back or defensive back, two position groups that were linked as potential needs before the free agency period happened.

» READ MORE: NFL Draft odds: Will at least five QBs be picked in the first round?

Eagles first position drafted

At Caesars, instead of betting on individual players to get drafted by a particular team, a prop is offered to allow you to bet on the first position drafted. For the Eagles, Caesars has offensive line listed as the favorite at -260, with the next listed group being the defensive line/EDGE class at +200.

The other two position groups that have 10/1 odds or lower to be the first position drafted for the Eagles are running back (+750), implying Robinson, and defensive back (+900), which seems unlikely, but not impossible after bringing back Darius Slay and James Bradberry this offseason.

Speaking of Robinson, Caesars has his draft position set at 15.5, with the under valued at -275, suggesting he is likely to be selected in the top half of the first round. Drafting running backs in the first round is becoming more and more unpopular, with four being selected over the last four drafts, but Robinson’s special talent and ability makes him an exception to the trend.

We’ll see if the Eagles become the exception or the norm to drafting a running back in the first round.

» READ MORE: Pennsylvania and New Jersey saw a big sports betting handle increase during March Madness

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.