This was supposed to be the week the Philadelphia Eagles started to walk away with the NFC East division. The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, off to surprise starts given their circumstances, were solid underdogs. The Eagles were road favorites in Arizona. A two-game lead in the division through five weeks was on the horizon.

That changed before many Eagles fans were ready for lunch. The Giants, under first-year coach Brian Daboll, upset Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers across the ocean in the UK. Then, while the Eagles were beating the Cardinals, the Cowboys knocked off the Rams in Los Angeles thanks to a solid ground game and forcing three Matthew Stafford turnovers.

But even after the Giants and Cowboys pulled off unlikely wins, the 5-0 Eagles remain clear favorites to win the division. Here’s a look at the latest NFC East odds over at FanDuel through five games.

NFC East odds through Week 5

Eagles -280

Cowboys +310

Giants +1200

Commanders +15000

The Eagles, who have the second-shortest odds to win the Super Bowl (+650) are still the obvious choice to come out of this division. Their offense sputtered a bit at times in Arizona, but thanks to another strong defensive effort against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals and a little missed field goal luck at the end, the Eagles remained the last unbeaten team in the NFL.

The NFC East, thought to be a middle-of-the-pack division as far as team strength goes coming into the 2022 season is the only conference with two teams having fewer than two losses – and it has three such teams. In fact, there are only six teams in the entire NFL with one or fewer losses, and three of them are in the NFC East.

While they passed tough tests Sunday, the Giants and Cowboys again have tough contests in Week 6. The Giants host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, while the Cowboys have a Sunday Night Football rivalry game in Philadelphia.

The Eagles could start to separate themselves from the pack a bit with a win vs. the Cowboys. Philadelphia opened as a 5.5-point favorite over Dallas.

As has been written about time and time again, the NFC East has benefited from an easy slate of games. The Eagles and Giants have two of the easiest schedules in the entire league. But that narrative changed a bit Sunday, when the Giants and Cowboys both earned tough wins away from the comforts of home.

The Eagles remain the team to beat, but you’d have trouble finding any coaching staff who wants to play the Cowboys or Giants right now, and that alone makes this division a lot more interesting than it looked two weeks ago.

