The Philadelphia Eagles are the last undefeated team in the NFL. They have the best odds to win the NFC and represent the conference in the Super Bowl.

Jalen Hurts is playing MVP-caliber football through four games. The Eagles’ defense is causing havoc. There are no signs of slowing down, not with one of the NFL’s easiest schedules in 2022.

Second-year coach Nick Sirianni, who guided the team to a wild card playoff bid last season, meanwhile, is running away with the Coach of the Year race. He should be, and soon enough it’ll be too late to hop on the bandwagon. Here’s a look at the latest odds from BetMGM.

Learn more about the BetMGM Promo Code

Check out more of the best sports betting sites

Coach Opening Odds Curent Odds Nick Sirianni, Eagles +1600 +175 Doug Pederson, Jaguars +1400 +650 Mike McDaniel, Dolphins +1600 +750 Kevin O’Connell, Vikings +1400 +1200 Brandon Staley, Chargers +1400 +1600 Brian Daboll, Giants +1400 +1600 Sean McDermott, Bills +2500 +1800 Mike McCarthy, Cowboys +4000 +2500

Sirianni’s odds have been steadily on the move through the first four weeks of the season. He was at +900 before Week 3, then +300 after the Eagles thumped the Commanders on the road. His odds moved again after Sunday’s come-from-behind win over Doug Pederson’s Jaguars.

Simply put: you’re running out of time to get on the Sirianni train before those odds slip past even money into the land of juice. That could happen as soon as next week, if the Eagles move to 5-0 with a road win over Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. The Eagles are favorites for the fifth straight game.

The good news: there’s still a few days to take advantage of Sirianni at plus-odds.

Normally, you’d be looking for value away from the favorite in this betting market, but right now there’s way too much going in Philadelphia’s favor for Sirianni to not be considered the obvious choice for Coach of the Year, even this early in the season. It would take a catastrophic run of injuries to knock this team off course considering its upcoming schedule. Even if Hurts were to go down, the Eagles’ offensive line is among the best in football, and there are plenty of offensive weapons that Gardner Minshew could probably guide Philly to the playoffs for the second year in a row.

The Eagles are on a path to winning 13 or more games, and if they do, and they win the NFC East and carry the top seed in the NFC into the playoffs, there’s no doubt Sirianni will be the one winning the award at the end of the year.

Is there other value on the board?

It’d be hard to advise betting anyone but Sirianni in this market, but there are a few value plays still on the board if you want to hedge your Sirianni play.

Doug Pederson (+650)

The former Eagles coach has the Jacksonville Jaguars off to a good start. That’s award worthy on its own. The Jags play in arguably the worst division (AFC South) in football, though the NFC South might like a word. Jacksonville seems most likely to win that division, and that turnaround might have voters giving Pederson their pick for Coach of the Year.

Brian Daboll (+1600)

Like the Eagles, the rest of the NFC East was awarded with a pretty easy schedule in 2022. That’s not to knock the Giants’ fast start. Daboll has gotten his team off to a nice start in his first campaign as an NFL head coach. But we’ll learn a lot more about these Giants this weekend when they face Green Bay in London, and then next week when they host the Ravens.

Mike McCarthy (+2500)

McCarthy was at the bottom of the betting board with three others at +4000 before the season started. But the Cowboys are 3-1 and have been winning without Dak Prescott. They are, however, liable to lose their next two games, both of which come on the road vs. the Rams and Eagles. If you’re planning on putting a small number on McCarthy, do it this week, because if Dallas manages to win one or both of those contests, you’re going to miss out on this price.

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.