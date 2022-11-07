We’ve written over and over again about how friendly the schedule has been for the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s one of the biggest reasons they are the last undefeated team in the NFL.

That continues in Week 10, not just with their opponent.

The Eagles are two weeks removed from their bye, and will be plenty rested heading into their home game vs. Washington on Monday Night Football. They played Thursday night in Week 9, and won’t play again until 11 days later. Rested or not, the Eagles were always going to be big favorites over Washington. Here’s a look at the early lines from BetMGM.

Eagles vs. Commanders odds (BetMGM)

Point spread: Eagles -10.5

Moneyline: Eagles -500, Commanders +375

Total: 44.5 points

The Eagles enter Week 10 with a two-game lead over the Cowboys and Giants in the NFC East and a 4.5-game lead on last-place Washington, which had a late lead over 7-1 Minnesota before losing Sunday at home.

The Eagles, the largest favorite of Week 10, dominated the first meeting in Washington, 24-8, winning comfortably as a 6-point road favorite. That was vs. old friend Carson Wentz, who is no longer quarterbacking the Commanders, who have looked somewhat better with Taylor Heinicke under center.

Being a 10.5-point favorite certainly doesn’t guarantee a victory. Just ask the Buffalo Bills, who lost as the same favorite Sunday to the Jets on the road.

The Monday Night Football matchup will mark the fourth primetime appearance for the Eagles in nine games.

The Eagles remain favorites at BetMGM to win the NFC. They were +180 to reach the Super Bowl as of Monday morning. The NFC team with the second-shortest odds is San Francisco (+450).

Week 10 notables

BetMGM didn’t yet have a line for Chiefs-Jaguars as of Monday morning, but Kansas City is a 9.5-point favorite over at FanDuel, the second-largest spread of Week 10.

NFL schedule makers probably didn’t expect the matchup they’re getting in Germany. The NFC West-leading Seahawks are 1.5-point underdogs to Tom Brady’s Bucs, who are looking to get back to .500.

The Vikings, second in the NFC with a 7-1 record, are 7.5-point underdogs for their game in Buffalo.

The Cowboys, looking to keep pace with the Eagles, are 4.5-point favorites for their Sunday afternoon game in Green Bay.

Week 10 gets started Thursday night in Carolina, where the host Panthers are 2.5-point underdogs to Atlanta.

