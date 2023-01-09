The seedings for the NFL playoffs finally came into focus late Sunday afternoon. The Eagles, after trying unsuccessfully the last two weeks, secured the top seed in the NFC. And 13 of the 14 playoff seeds were settled ahead of the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Lions and Packers.

That means we have our first look at Wild Card Weekend lines at FanDuel. Dates and times are still to be determined, but here’s a first look at the numbers.

Note: Odds as of 8 p.m. Sunday night. San Francisco will host either Green Bay or Seattle, depending on the result of the Sunday night game.

NFC playoff matchups

Dallas Cowboys (-3) at Tampa Bay Bucs

The Cowboys limped into the playoffs with a poor performance in Washington when a win combined with some help would have given them a shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Instead, Dak Prescott completed just 38% of his passes and the Dallas offense scored just six points.

The result: A road playoff game against Tom Brady and the Bucs. Dallas is favored, but Cowboys fans can’t feel comfortable with this matchup.

New York Giants (+3) at Minnesota Vikings

The Giants put up a fight in Philly while resting their starters. They get a road playoff game against one of the most interesting 13-win division winners we’ve ever seen. The Vikings enter the playoffs having had a minus-3 point differential over their 17 games.

This one truly feels like a toss-up.

» READ MORE: Super Bowl odds: Eagles featured prominently in title game exacta matchups

AFC playoff matchups

Baltimore Ravens (+5.5) at Cincinnati Bengals

No, we didn’t get our coin flip scenario. But we’re getting an AFC North rematch. And all signs point to Lamar Jackson having a chance to suit up for the playoff opener. His status, obviously, will be something to pay attention to.

The Bengals have been rolling. They enter the playoffs on an eight-game winning streak and look ready to run back to the Super Bowl behind Joe Burrow’s arm.

Miami Dolphins (+10) at Buffalo Bills

The Dolphins needed a last-second field goal to clinch their spot in the playoffs. Will Tua Tagovailoa be back? Will it make a difference?

Nyheim Hines running Sunday’s opening kickoff back for the Bills showed that maybe these Bills are going to have a team of destiny feel over the next few weeks.

Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars

The upstart Jags secured their playoff spot in dramatic fashion Saturday night, winning the AFC South on a defensive touchdown.

They’ll host Joey Herbert and a much healthier Chargers team that won four straight before Sunday, when they lost to Denver in what was essentially a meaningless game for them.

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.