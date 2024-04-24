Casino Etiquette 101: Dos and Don’ts, Unspoken Rules, and More

Whether you’re playing blackjack at one of the many casinos in the Keystone State, enjoying a spin at a roulette wheel in Atlantic City, or placing a bet at one of the 30+ land-based casinos on The Strip of downtown Las Vegas, most operators expect casino goers to adhere to proper casino etiquette.

Good manners and following the rules will protect casino staff and other players while providing an entertaining, top-notch casino experience.

Here’s a look at the dos and don’ts of common casino etiquette.

More on Casino Etiquette

Do Your Homework

Gambling might be fun, but it requires a little homework before you go to the casino. Take a look at how you can suit up for an enjoyable experience.

Prepare Before You Go

If you want to learn about casino etiquette before you start playing, review your favorite casino’s website. Look at the site’s vibe and browse the available options to learn about the casino and hotel along with promotions, dining, and entertainment.

Practice New Games

With online casino platforms growing in popularity nationwide, new players can use free demo play options online before a land-based casino visit.

Free online casino games often include a virtual slot machine or blackjack table for first-time players to learn casino rules associated with chip denominations, betting limits, how to bet, and more, all while avoiding a casino dress code for a less formal gambling experience.

Responsible Drinking

It’s often standard for a casino to offer free drinks to players on the gaming floor to encourage them to engage in casino play for an extended period.

Since players must be at least 21 to enter a casino, drinking is permitted. However, too much drinking lowers inhibitions for inferior betting habits, disrupts other players, and represents “bad manners” at the casino table—so drink responsibly.

Cell Phone Usage

Whether you’re in Philadelphia, Atlantic City, or Las Vegas, casino etiquette at most casinos strictly prohibits electronic devices, including cell phones, when gambling at a table.

Since it may disturb other casino goers or be a sign of cheating, the rules require players to step away from the game if they need to answer a call or use their phones.

Tipping Protocol

Giving a tip at a casino depends on the country’s tipping culture. In the U.S., it’s part of a customary code to tip valet, dealers, and waitstaff.

Valet

When you arrive at a casino, there’s usually a designated parking garage or lot, and some VIP players arrange their parking beforehand.

While there aren’t any established rules for tipping a valet, it’s considered decent and well-mannered casino etiquette to tip a valet at least a few dollars for their services.

Dealers

As of March 2024, a casino dealer in Las Vegas made about $18 per hour on average (above the state’s minimum wage), while most casino dealers in PA earned at least double the state’s minimum of $7.25. Knowing these average earnings, the question begs—should you tip?

Some players may only tip after a winning streak in blackjack. In contrast, savvy players with exceptional casino etiquette may tip anywhere from 10% to 20% of their winnings. Showing the dealer your appreciation in monetary form helps create a more respectful gambling experience whether you’re at the roulette table or playing poker.

Waitstaff

Average hourly wages for a casino waitress in the U.S. range from $6.01 to $28.61, with a majority earning between $11.54 and $16.83. Tipping is essential for the livelihoods of casino waitstaff, so a $1 tip per drink is customary for beers and $2 per cocktail.

Setting a Budget

Most casino tips for new players start with setting a daily, weekly, or monthly budget before buying chips or placing a bet. Protecting your “bankroll” is essential for players of any skill level, and it’s often the difference between leaving Las Vegas a winner or being defeated by a blackjack table.

Determining Your Minimum and Maximum Spend

Whether playing blackjack or sports betting, you should establish a minimum and maximum bet for your bankroll.

Bettors generally aim to win around 55% of their wagers to remain profitable. To prevent or avoid significant losses, they usually stick to bet increments of 1% to 5% of their bankroll.

Pro tip: Only bet between $1 to $5 per hand in blackjack or other casino games with a bankroll of $100.

Following the Casino Rules

Here’s an overview of general casino etiquette that applies to everyone from first-time players, high-rollers, and even though who are just visiting casinos but not placing bets.

Smoking

Whether you want to smoke while gambling or desire a smoke-free gambling experience, you’ll be at the mercy of the casino you visit. Check with the casino you visit for its indoor smoking policy as some may have designated smoking areas or ban the practice altogether.

Dress Code

Dress codes at casinos usually depend on the location and timing of your visit.

For example, formal dress like blouses for women or button-down collared shirts for men at night at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa might be expected. This casino etiquette sharply contrasts with the casual dress of shorts and flip-flops around the roulette or blackjack tables at a boardwalk casino during the day.

Storing Personal Belongings

For storing personal belongings when playing games, you might find a hook or shelf underneath your table since keeping items like phones, sunglasses, or purses on the table is generally not allowed.

You can also ask the casino for a safety deposit box at the cashier window or luggage storage through your hotel.

Respecting Everyone at the Table

Most casinos have dos and don’ts for every game. Consider the following rules for appropriate casino etiquette to respect other players when gambling.

Understanding the Rules of the Game

Players should pay attention to minimum bet amounts (often indicated by a sign on the table) while sticking to one game they’re most familiar with to keep games flowing smoothly—which means more hands, spins, or dice rolls per hour for the casino.

If you’re constantly asking for clarification on basic rules, or worse, looking them up on your phone, it’ll be a bad look.

Protocol for Touching Cards

Card etiquette and the rules for touching cards depend on the game. In blackjack and carnival games like Three Card Poker and Ultimate Texas Hold ‘em, cards are dealt face up, which means players cannot touch them.

The rules change for regular poker games, where cards are dealt face-down to players. Touching the cards is permitted—so long as they remain on or above the table and you only use one hand.

Using Hand Signals

You’ll often need to use hand signals at casino games to communicate with dealers.

Hit: Tapping the table for another card. Stand: A wave of the hand over the cards to indicate that no additional card is necessary. Double Down: Players place an extra wager equal to the original bet and show one finger (index finger) to receive one more card, which is then placed sideways by the dealer. (Players usually Double Down when they’ve got an 11 since that’s one of the best starting hands other than a natural blackjack or hands totaling between 17 and 20.) Split: Place an extra wager equal to the original bet and show two fingers (index and middle fingers) to split pairs. (Per the basic strategy in blackjack, players always split Aces or 8s as a general rule since those starting hands form strong hands when separated.)

Timely Play

If you’ve ever seen the World Series of Poker (WSOP) or enjoyed poker games at casinos, you’ve probably noticed players taking their time to consider their decisions.

But, it’s common courtesy to keep the game rolling and decide relatively quickly since in-game conversations or delaying the flow might annoy other gamblers.

Limiting Advice

There aren’t any definitive rules associated with giving advice aloud, but unsolicited advice from players at the table is generally disrespectful of the game. Essentially, mind your business unless someone asks for your two cents.

Cashing in and Out

If you’re new to in-person gambling, you should familiarize yourself with casino chips and their values (white $1, red $5, green $25, black $100). Before you place bets at any casino game, you must buy chips from a dealer.

Pro tip: Never touch anybody else’s chips when they’re gambling. Whether it’s baccarat, blackjack, craps, roulette, or poker, remember to keep your hands to yourself.

How to Cash In

Whether it’s a low-limit blackjack game or a high-roller baccarat table, wait for the hand to end before placing your money on the table so that it’s visible to the overhead security cameras and pit bosses. Never directly hand your money to the dealer as that’s against the rules.

Roulette chips differ from any other game because dealers must keep track of numerous bets on the numbered layout. For that reason, you’ll receive colored chips with no denomination other than their designated value at the table—usually $1 per chip.

How to Cash Out

To cash out at roulette, let the dealer know you’d like to cash out. Wait for the wheel to stop and the dealer to resolve the bets on the table. Then, you can exchange your roulette chips for regular ones. (You can exchange smaller denominations between hands at any other game.)

To exchange your regular casino chips for cash, take them to the cashier window, and they’ll sort you out.

Responsible Gambling Guidelines

Casinos adhere to a strict code of conduct to help maintain safety and security for an entertaining gambling experience. They reserve the right to refuse entry to players who fail to comply.

Through the National Council on Problem Gambling, casinos also participate in Responsible Gambling (RG) initiatives. Casinos promote gambling responsibly by offering public resources to educate staff and players on how to prevent and identify the signs of problem gambling.

Learn how to get help via the following resources:

Setting Loss Limits

Like online casinos, land-based casinos offer Responsible Gambling sections on their websites. Contact customer support to learn about setting limits or use a problem gambling questionnaire to identify compulsive gambling habits.

Players can apply for self-exclusion from in-state legal gaming activities for one year to five years or longer.

Casino Etiquette FAQs

Here’s our brief FAQ section on casino etiquette:

Should you tip at the casino?

Tipping valets, dealers, and waitstaff at casinos generally depends on the tipping culture of the casino’s location. For casinos in the U.S., tip valet drivers a few dollars, dealers a small percentage of your winnings, and $1 per drink or $2 per cocktail.

When should you cash out from a casino table game?

Cashing out at a table game like blackjack depends on the casino’s rules. You may only need to visit the cashier with your chips to cash out, while roulette games might require an exchange of colored chips for regular chips. If cashing out at the table is available, wait for the hand or spin to end.

Can you wear jeans to a casino?

The rules regarding a casino’s dress code depend on timing and location. For example, you might be allowed to wear jeans to a blackjack table during the day or at a less formal location. However, casinos often require formal dress for nighttime entry.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about casino gambling and sports betting for entertainment purposes only.