Caesars Casino is one of the best online casinos in the industry. One of the biggest reasons for its success is the use of tier credits and reward credits.

You may’ve heard of tier credits and casino credits from the Caesars Sportsbook promo code, which gives you 1,000 of each after your first bet on the platform settles. Those additional casino bonuses are one of the reasons Caesars offers one of the highest-value sportsbook promo codes in the United States.

But what are Caesars Casino tier credits and reward credits? We’ll explain that to you here as well as how you can go about earning them.

Explaining Caesars Casino tier credits and reward credits

There’s a difference between tier credits and reward credits. Tier credits are what decide your tier status on Caesars’ rewards program. Tiers players can earn themselves into include platinum, diamond, diamond plus, diamond elite, and seven stars.

While tier credits determine your tier of rewards program, your reward credits are the actual rewards you can redeem such as hotel rooms, food, and free casino play.

Caesars converts every reward credit to be one cent. Therefore, when you redeem the Caesars Sportsbook promo code, you essentially earn $10 worth of rewards.

Below is a table showing how many tier credits it takes to reach each reward level status.

Tier Tier Credits Necessary Tier Platinum Tier Credits Necessary 5,000 Tier Diamond Tier Credits Necessary 15,000 Tier Diamond Plus Tier Credits Necessary 25,000 Tier Diamond Elite Tier Credits Necessary 75,000 Tier Seen Stars Tier Credits Necessary Invitation Only

How to earn tier credits and reward credits

Tier credits are earned by playing casino games. Slot machines, table games, and poker will each earn you different amounts of tier credits. Additionally, reserving a Caesars resort hotel room and spending money on Caesars resort properties will also earn you tier credits.

As for how you earn reward credits, you also earn these by playing online casino games with Caesars. You can even earn reward credits by wagering on Caesars Sportsbook, with every $5 of potential profit equaling to one reward credit.

Different wagering amounts on different casino games will reward one reward credit.

How to redeem Caesars’ reward credits

You can redeem your reward credits in a multitude of ways depending on what you’re looking to use them on.

Retail locations and resorts will allow you to redeem them for things like hotel stays, free play on casino games, and gift cards. You can even redeem them at self-serve kiosks at selected properties.

Food, shopping, show tickets, and spas are just a few additional ways Caesars Casino lets their members spend their reward credits.

For a full list of the ways you can spend your reward credits on Caesars Casino, check out Caesars Casino’s rewards page.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.