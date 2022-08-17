Commercial Content, 21+

Our sports betting expert takes you through the best sportsbook bonus codes to use when signing up for a sports betting site in the U.S. in 2022.

The Best online Sportsbook Promo Codes

More on the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes

Online Sportsbook in Focus August 2022

BetMGM

BetMGM’s new customer offer is very generous, with you able to get a $1000 risk-free bet when using promo code INQUIRERMGM when creating your new account.

You won’t find many better promo code offers out there in the U.S.

You’ll be able to use this risk-free bet on any of the hundreds of markets BetMGM has on available for a variety of sports.

BetMGM’s futures and same-game parlay markets are particularly impressive, as are its live streaming and customer service sections.

Top 5 Sportsbook Promo Code Offers

5. Fubo Sportsbook

Pros Cons Top tier live streaming section Markets could be more diverse Generous welcome offer Current customer offers could be better

Fubo has one of the most generous sign-up offers you’re going to come across when betting on sports online, as you’ll be given a $1000 risk-free bet to use on any sport.

Fubo’s live streaming offerings are some of the best out there thanks to its affiliation with Fubo TV, allowing you to tune into a whole host of sports.

Fubo’s sportsbook has clearly been designed with the user in mind. The layout is clean and concise, allowing you to navigate markets with ease.

Get your Fubo Sportbook Promo Code

4. SugarHouse

Pros Cons Strong live streaming section Site layout could be improved Excellent range of futures markets In-play markets could be better

SugarHouse allows you to claim a 100% deposit match up to $250 with your first deposit after signing up.

These bonus funds can then be used on all of the markets SugarHouse has to offer, with you also being able to take advantage of the range of ongoing customer promos as well.

SugarHouse’s live streaming offerings are strong, with their futures markets standing out as being particularly great.

Get your SugarHouse Promo Code

3. BetRivers

Pros Cons Strong live streaming offerings Markets take some time to become available Great market selection for major sports Sportsbook layout could be cleaner

BetRivers is another sportsbook that has a deposit-match as its welcome bonus, with $250 up for grabs without needing to use a promo code.

BetRivers boasts a strong live streaming section, allowing you to tune in to a variety of sporting events once you’ve placed your wagers on one of a wide selection of markets available.

Additionally, the range of ongoing promos on offer for both new and existing customer are hugely generous, allowing you to claim free bets and bonus funds by simply wagering each week.

Get your BetRivers Promo Code

2. FanDuel

Pros Cons Strong live betting stats section Current users promos could be improved Excellent market selection for major sports Live streaming options could be more diverse

A huge $1000 risk-free bet is up for grabs when using FanDuel’s promo code during the sign-up process, with you being able to use this on any of the sports markets offered to you via FanDuel’s sportsbook.

FanDuel’s sports markets are excellent, especially when it comes to the major sports, with a huge range available for the likes of football, basketball and baseball.

FanDuel’s same-game parlay options are some of the best you’re going to come across, with you being given a huge variety of choices when choosing your SGP on all major sporting events.

Get your FanDuel Promo Code

1. BetMGM

Pros Cons Generous range of current user offers Drawn out withdrawal process Excellent selection of sports/futures markets Markets could be updated in a quicker fashion

A huge $1000 risk-free is up for grabs with BetMGM sportsbook once you remember to enter promo code INQUIRERMGM during the account creation process.

BetMGM’s range of sports markets are arguably the best you’re going to come across, with this being the case for both major and minor sports that it offers markets for.

BetMGM’s live streaming section and range of offers for current players are also top tier, making it an excellent choice to side with when choosing your promo code sportsbook.

Get your BetMGM Promo Code

Ranking Sportsbook Promo T&C’s Promo Code 1. BetMGM $1000 Risk–Free Bet New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply. AZ, NJ, IN, CO, TN, WV, IA, VA, MI, DC, WY Only INQUIRERMGM 2. FanDuel $1000 in Risk-Free Bets New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY, CO, IN, VA Only. No Code 3. BetRivers $250 Deposit Match New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NY, PA, VA Only. No Code 4. SugarHouse $250 First Deposit-Match New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply. NJ, CT Only No Code 5. Fubo $1000 Risk-Free Bet New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply. AZ, IA Only No Code 6. DRF Sportsbook $500 Risk-Free Sports Bet New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply. IA Only No Code 7. Borgata Bet $20 Get $100 New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply. NJ, PA only PIBONUS 8. Hard Rock $100 Bet Match New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply. NJ Only No Code 9. Sports Illustrated Bet $5 Get $100 in Free Bets New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply. CO, VA Only No Code 10 Golden Nugget $250 Risk-Free bet New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply. MI Only. No Code 11 Superbook 100% first wager bonus up to $1000 New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply. AZ, CO, NJ & TN only No Code

More of the Best Sportsbook Promo Code Offers

Hard Rock

Hard Rock’s welcome offer allows new users to claim $100 in the form of a free bet without the need for a bonus code during sign-up.

You’ll be able to use this offer on any of the range of sports markets Hard Rock has to offer, while the range of offers for existing users allows all players to get the most out of their money when betting.

Hard Rock offers markets on a range of lesser popular sports, allowing for some strong variety when it comes to the sports you can bet on.

Get your Hard Rock Promo Code

Borgata

Borgata’s welcome offer gives you the chance to claim up to $100 in free bets from just a $20 wager when using code PIBONUS during sign-up.

You’ll be able to use these free bets on any sports markets that Borgata has to offer, with you able to access all of these markets incredibly easy thanks to the slick layout of its sportsbook.

You’re able to bet on a huge range of sports with Borgata, with each of these sports offering a wide range markets no matter which one you’ve chosen.

Get your Borgata Promo Code

Golden Nugget

A $250 risk-free bet is available with Golden Nugget’s online sportsbook, with you being able to use these on whichever sports market.

Golden Nugget’s range of ongoing customer promotions and offers allow both new and existing users to get the most out of their funds, while the range of sports markets proves to be very generous.

Golden Nugget’s generous range of odds boosts also allows you to get improved odds on a range of markets and sports.

DRF Sportsbook

DRF Sportsbook gives new users a $500 risk-free sports bet to use on any of its markets upon signing up, a generous offer that is only bettered by a few competitors.

Although DRF originally started out as a horse racing betting site, it still has a strong online sportsbook that’s well worth your time.

A strong range of markets are offered across a number of sports, while DRF also boasts a variety of specials markets relating to specific teams in the likes of the NBA and the NFL.

SuperBook

SuperBook’s new user off is a pretty unique one, as it gives new players a 100% first bet match all the way up to $1000, with you just needing to place your first bet in order to claim this.

Promotions for current players are strong, giving them the ability to get the most out of their money when betting on the likes of the MLB and NFL.

SuperBook offers markets for lesser popular sports such as rugby and Aussie rules, allowing for a strong level of variety when using its online sports betting site.

Get your SuperBook Promo Code

Sports Illustrated

You’re able to claim $100 in free bets from just a $5 qualifying wager with SI Sportsbook, a generous offer when it comes to free bets, one that many will fail to beat.

SI allows you to bet on a range of markets, including virtual sports, with you also able to get the most bang for your buck by taking part in a range of promotions for current users.

Get your Sports Illustrated Promo Code

Learn More about the Best Sports Betting Sites

Get the lowdown on the Best Sports Betting Sites

Different Types of Sportsbook Promo Offers

You’ll come across a range of different sign-up bonuses when signing-up for sports betting accounts, with different offers available depending on the sportsbook you’re with.

Deposit bonuses, free bets and risk-free bets are just some of the welcome bonuses you’re going to come across, so we’re here to go through and explain some of them.

Deposit-Match Offers

Deposit-match offers will see your initial deposit matched in the form of bonus funds, with the maximum amount available to you being stated in the offer.

It’s important to remember that you will most likely need to remember to input your promo code to claim a deposit-match offer.

These offers will always come with wagering requirements, meaning that you will need to wager a certain amount of funds before you’re able to withdraw any winnings won from using your bonus funds.

These will always be stated in the terms and conditions of your offer. For example, if the wagering requirements for a $500 deposit-match bonus are x5, you will need to wager $2500 of your own money to withdraw any winnings won from using your bonus funds.

Risk-Free Bets

Risk-free bets give you the opportunity to place your first sports bet risk-free up to a certain amount, with the amount being stated as part of the offer.

This means that, if your first sports bet ends up losing, you’ll be given your original stake back in the form of a free bet up to a certain amount.

You will have a certain amount of time to use your free bet before it expires, so reading the terms and conditions of the offer is always a necessity.

If you bet more than your risk-free bet offer’s amount, you will only be given a free bet back with a value up to the amount stated in the offer.

For example, if your welcome bonus is a $500 risk-free bet offer, and your initial wager is $600 and ends up losing, you’ll only be given a free bet up to $500 back as a result.

Free Bets

Free bet offers will see you being issued an amount of free bets to place on any market you want.

Most of the time, you will need to place a qualifying wager in order to be given these free bets, however you will usually be given these free bets whether your qualifying wager wins or loses.

Free bet offers are easily some of the strongest you’re going to come across, with you getting free bets to use on any markets you please by placing a small qualifying wager.

The best online sportsbooks will offer up totals of between $100 and $200, with nearly all of these requiring you to place a qualifying wager of between $10 to $20.

It’s important to remember that the amount of the free bet you’ve used for any given wager will not be included in the overall winnings for the bet.

For example, if you use a free bet worth $10 on a bet with odds of +1000 and it wins, you’ll only be given $100 in return instead of the $110 you would’ve received had you used your own funds to place the bet.

How to use your Sportsbook Promo Code

1. Head to your Sportsbook site/app of choice via the link in this piece

2. Hit the ‘Sign Up’ option or named equivalent

3. Enter and verify your personal information

4. Enter your promo code when required to during sign-up

5. Read and understand the T&C’s of your offer

6. Finish process and set-up your new sportsbook account

7. Make your qualifying deposit should you need to

8. Place your qualifying wager should you need to

9. Your bonus funds will be available once your deposit has been made or your initial wager has placed/settled

10. Bonus funds cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after a certain period of time (usually either seven or 14 days)

Best Sportsbook Promo Codes FAQs

How many times can I use my promo code with my sportsbook?

Typically, you will only be able to use a sportsbook’s promo code once, with this being during the sign-up process.

However, it’s important to keep in mind that this will depend entirely on the terms and conditions of your sportsbook and the specific promo.

What sports can I use my welcome offer on?

This will depend on the sportsbook that you use, but most of the time, you’ll be able to use your promo codes on any major sports league.

There will also be sport-specific promos available, with you being able to claim these regularly and use them on various major sports leagues.

Do I need a promo code to claim my sportsbook’s welcome offer?

This will all depend on which sportsbook you’ve signed up for, with the majority of these requiring you to enter a promo code when asked to during the sign-up process in order to claim the offer.

Although some sports betting sites will let you claim their welcome offer without the need to input a promo code, it’s important that you read the terms and conditions of your offer before signing up to make sure you know whether you need to or not.

Which sportsbooks have the best welcome offers?

All of the sportsbooks listed in this piece are the best welcome offer to take advantage of when signing up to the new sports betting site.

However, some of these stand out even amongst the best, with the likes of PointsBet, FanDuel and BetMGM being some of the best welcome offers around for new players to take advantage of.

Why do sportsbooks offer promo codes?

Sportsbooks offer promo codes and sign-up bonuses due to the fact that they know bettors have many different online sports betting options to choose from when betting on sports online.

It also encourages bettors to use that particular new online sportsbook, as they’ll be getting a generous welcome offer when using their promo code during the account creation process.

When should I use my promo code offer?

The best time to use a sportsbook promo code is usually when an operator first launches in the sports market of your state, as this is, most likely, when the offer will be at its strongest.

Most sports betting sites change welcome offers on a frequent basis, so it’s important to constantly check to see when you think the sportsbook offer will be at its strongest and sign up from there.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.