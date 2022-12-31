Saturday marks a massive day of college football bowl games. New users looking for the best college football bowls promo codes are in the right spot, as the Inquirer has all them listed out for you here.

Best college football bowls promo codes

1. Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL: First Bet on Caesars Up To $1,250 + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits®

Caesars Sportsbook is the top name on our list of recommended promo codes for new users. Their welcome offer is a massive one, as they’re giving every new player their first bet on the house up to $1,250. They’re also adding a plethora of casino rewards to your account.

Just use promo code INQUIRERFULL during sign-up to redeem this bonus. If your first bet up to $1,250 is unsuccessful, your stake will be refunded as a free bet. Your casino rewards will be deposited into your account after your first bet settles regardless of the result.

2. BetMGM Sportsbook exclusive promo code INQUIRERDM: Deposit Match up to $1,000

BetMGM Sportsbook is the second name on our list, but are the only sportsbook offering an exclusive welcome offer Inquirer readers can claim. By choosing this exclusive, you’ll receive a 20% deposit match on your first deposit up to $1,000.

The promo code you’ll need to use when registering your account is INQUIRERDM. You can only access this welcome offer by clicking on the offer code above since it’s an exclusive. It’s a generous offer that’ll only be available for a limited time, so make sure to capitalize on it.

3. FanDuel Sportsbook promo code: No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the biggest names in all of sports betting, and their welcome offer comes in third on our list. Their welcome offer is a no sweat first bet that ensures your first bet up to $1,000 will be refunded as a free bet should your first wager result in a loss.

Unlike the promotions mentioned before FanDuel, this welcome offer doesn’t require you to type in a promo code. You’ll automatically be enrolled in this great deal just by registering for your account. It’s a great way to see what the most popular sportsbook in the country is all about.

4. BetRivers Sportsbook promo code SPORTS: Second chance bet up to $500

Fourth on our list of best promo codes for you to try is BetRivers Sportsbook’s promo code SPORTS. By redeeming this promo code after your initial deposit of $10+, you’ll be eligible for a second chance bet up to $500. If your first bet up to that amount loses, you’ll get another shot with your stake.

This is a generous offer from a sportsbook that isn’t quite as well-known in betting circles as Caesars, BetMGM, and FanDuel. Although they’re not as name-brand, BetRivers has a deep market of sports to wager on and lots of prop bets for every college football bowl game taking place this weekend.

5. BetParx Sportsbook promo code: Risk-free bet up to $750

Last but not least, BetParx Sportsbook’s welcome offer for a risk-free bet up to $750 is a generous offer that we had to include in our rankings. BetParx may only be available in a couple of select states currently. But if you’re a Pennsylvania or New Jersey resident, we can’t encourage them enough for you.

Their welcome offer is easily redeemable since there’s no promo code to be typed in. Just place your first bet up to $750 on any college football market you wish and get your stake back should you lose. BetParx always has highly competitive odds, making them a good destination for college football bettors.

What is Saturday’s college football bowl schedule?

Odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Correct at time of publishing and are subject to change.

Bowl Teams Favorite Underdog Sugar Bowl Alabama vs Kansas State Alabama -6.5 Kansas State +6.5 Music City Bowl Iowa vs Kentucky Iowa -2.0 Kentucky +2.0 The Fiesta Bowl Michigan vs TCU Michigan -7.5 TCU +7.5 Peach Bowl Georgia vs Ohio State Georgia -6.5 Ohio State +6.5

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.