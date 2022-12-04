Week 13′s NFL schedule is the most stacked one of the season thus far, and new players looking to wager on the action can use any of these welcome offers below to get started.

Best NFL Week 13 promo codes for new players

1. Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL: First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 plus casino rewards

Caesars Sportsbook’s welcome offer will give new users the biggest welcome bonus of any on the market. New players can earn a $1,250 first on Caesars plus casino rewards by using promo code INQUIRERFULL during sign-up.

If your first bet on a Week 13 market is unsuccessful up to $1,250, you’ll get your account refunded your stake in free bets. After your first bet settles, your casino rewards will be deposited.

Click to see what Caesars’ promo code is all about

2. BetMGM Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERMGM: $1,000 risk-free bet

BetMGM Sportsbook’s welcome offer comes close to Caesars’, as you can earn a $1,000 risk-free bet with the renowned platform. The promo code you’ll need to enter when registering your account is INQUIRERMGM.

After you’ve registered, you can wager on the many markets BetMGM has for you up to $1,000. Should you lose this bet, there’s no concern, as your bet will be seen again in free bets.

Click to see what BetMGM’s promo code is all about

3. FanDuel Sportsbook promo code: $1,000 No Sweat First Bet

FanDuel Sportsbook has an offer that equals that of BetMGM. FanDuel is giving new players a $1,000 risk-free bet that they dub a ‘No sweat first bet.’ Unlike BetMGM and Caesars, this welcome offer can be redeemed without a promo code.

After you sign-up, you’ll be able to bet up to $1,000 on an eligible market and not need to sweat losing it. FanDuel’s known for being a great destination for parlay builders, making it a great platform for you following the placement of your first bet.

Click to see what FanDuel’s promo code is all about

4. BetRivers Sportsbook promo code: Second chance bet up to $500

BetRivers Sportsbook has a welcome offer that grants new users a second chance bet up to $500. The offer works like the ones above, where if your first wager is unsuccessful, you’ll see your funds returned in free bets for you to use again.

This sportsbook has fabulous odds on NFL props, as well as live streaming. If you’re new to betting, you’ll also find plenty of Q&A pages dedicated to getting you up to speed.

Click to see what BetRivers’ promo code is all about

5. BetParx promo code: First bet risk-free up to $750

Last but not least, BetParx is a sportsbook with a welcome bonus you won’t want to miss if you’re a new player. Their offer is redeemable without the use of a promo code, and grants you your first bet risk-free up to $750.

BetParx is only held back by their limited availability. But otherwise, this sportsbook has everything you could want from good odds, to lots of game props, to a healthy selection of odds boosts.

What is the NFL Week 13 schedule?

Game Time Packers @ Bears 1:00 p.m. ET Steelers @ Falcons 1:00 p.m. ET Jets @ Vikings 1:00 p.m. ET Jaguars @ Lions 1:00 p.m. ET Titans @ Eagles 1:00 p.m. ET Browns @ Texans 1:00 p.m. ET Commanders @ Giants 1:00 p.m. ET Broncos @ Ravens 1:00 p.m. ET Dolphins @ 49ers 4:05 p.m. ET Seahawks @ Rams 4:05 p.m. ET Chargers @ Raiders 4:25 p.m. ET Chiefs @ Bengals 4:25 p.m. ET Colts @ Cowboys 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday’s best NFL Week 13 promo codes

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.