Week 14 of the NFL schedule is one you won’t want to miss, and new bettors can use any of the promo codes below to redeem generous welcome bonuses to help them wager on the exciting action.

Sunday’s best NFL Week 14 promo codes

1. Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL - Receive your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250

New users can earn a $1,250 first bet on Caesars Sportsbook as well as tier credits and reward credits for Caesars Casino by using promo code INQUIRERFULL during registration.

After redeeming the promo code, place your first bet on any NFL Week 14 market up to $1,250. If you lose this bet, your stake will be refunded in a free bet that you’ll have 14 days to use. Your casino rewards will be credited following the settlement of your first bet.

2. BetMGM Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERMGM - Get a risk-free bet up to $1,000

By redeeming BetMGM Sportsbook’s promo code INQUIRERMGM during sign-up, new players will receive their first bet with the platform risk-free up to $1,000.

Similarly to Caesars’ welcome offer, your first wager after sign-up can be up to their respective amount of $1,000. If you’re unsuccessful in your wager, you’ll receive a free bet with your stake. You’ll have to act faster on this free bet, as it’s only good for seven days.

3. FanDuel Sportsbook promo - Redeem your $1,000 no sweat first bet

One of the most popular and famous sports betting destinations is FanDuel Sportsbook. They have a welcome offer you won’t want to miss, as they’re also offering a $1,000 risk-free bet upon sign-up.

Unlike their competitors listed above, FanDuel’s welcome offer doesn’t require a promo code during sign-up. Their no sweat first bet works identically however, as your stake up to $1,000 will be returned to you as a free bet should your first one result in a loss. Hence the title of a no sweat first bet.

4. BetRivers Sportsbook promo - Receive a second chance bet up to $500

BetRivers Sportsbook will give all new players a second chance bet up to $500 as their welcome offer, as long as they sign-up and use promo code SPORTS following their initial deposit.

BetRivers is a great platform for new and experienced users alike. New players will find a friendly and safe place to learn how to bet, while veteran players can sink their teeth into the massive selection of prop bets and same game parlays that offer competitive odds.

5. BetParx promo - Get your first bet up to $750 risk-free

If you’re looking for a risk-free bet from a sportsbook that is exclusive to New Jersey or Pennsylvania, BetParx has a $750 risk-free bet you can redeem.

This welcome offer won’t require you to use a promo code, meaning you can jump straight into the betting action following a short sign-up process. BetParx offers anything you could desire in a sportsbook, including competitive odds, lots of prop bets, and promotions for returning customers.

What is the NFL Week 14 schedule?

Game Time Vikings @ Lions 1:00 p.m. ET Ravens @ Steelers 1:00 p.m. ET Browns @ Bengals 1:00 p.m. ET Jets @ Bills 1:00 p.m. ET Texans @ Cowboys 1:00 p.m. ET Eagles @ Giants 1:00 p.m. ET Jaguars @ Titans 1:00 p.m. ET Chiefs @ Broncos 4:05 p.m. ET Buccaneers @ 49ers 4:25 p.m. ET Panthers @ Seahawks 4:25 p.m. ET Dolphins @ Chargers 8:20 p.m. ET

Rank App Welcome Offer T&C’s iOS? Android? 1 Caesars First Bet on Caesars up to $1,250 with INQUIRERFULL New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, IA, IN, MI, PA, TN, VA, WV, AZ, LA Only. Yes Yes 2 BetMGM $1,000 Risk-Free Bet with INQUIRERMGM New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Yes Yes 3 FanDuel No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Not available in MD. Full T&C apply. Yes Yes 4 BetRivers $500 2nd Chance Bet New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only Yes Yes 5 BetParx First bet Risk-Free up to $750 21+, NJ, PA Players Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply Yes Yes

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.