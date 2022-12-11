Ahead of the exciting day of NFL action ahead, check out our list of the best NFL Week 14 promo codes new bettors can take advantage of with some of the most trusted and popular sportsbooks in the USA.

Sunday’s best NFL Week 14 promo codes

1. Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL: First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1,000 tier credits and 1,000 reward credits

If you’re a new bettor seeking the most generous welcome offer possible, you won’t find one better suited to satisfy your needs than Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook is giving new players a whopping $1,250 first bet on them plus a large amount of casino rewards. The only step you need to take after clicking the link above is use promo code INQUIRERFULL.

If your first bet up to $1,250 results in a loss, your stake will be returned as a free bet. Your casino rewards are credited following your first bet settling.

Here’s everything you need to know about Caesars Sportsbook

2. BetMGM Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERMGM: Get a $1,000 risk-free bet

Although BetMGM’s welcome bonus is a tick below the fruitful amount Caesars offers, BetMGM has a marvelous welcome for you to redeem.

By clicking the offer code above and inserting the phrase INQUIRERMGM into the promo code box, you’ll receive a generous $1,000 risk-free bet.

This bet can be used on any Week 14 market you desire within the terms and conditions offered by BetMGM. If you lose, you’ll see your stake again as a free bet that expires seven days after acquiring it.

Here’s everything you need to know about BetMGM Sportsbook

3. FanDuel Sportsbook promo: $1,000 no sweat first bet

Any sportsbook that’s able to offer $1,000 as their welcome bonus is one that’s absolutely worth checking out every time.

FanDuel is no exception to this, as they’re matching BetMGM’s $1,000 risk-free bet welcome bonus. Although FanDuel dubs it a ‘no sweat first bet’, it is redeemed in a similar fashion.

The primary difference separating these welcome offers is FanDuel’s offer doesn’t require the usage of a promo code. You’ll be enrolled in this promotion just by creating an account.

Here’s everything you need to know about FanDuel Sportsbook

4. BetRivers Sportsbook promo code SPORTS: 2nd chance bet up to $500

BetRivers Sportsbook is another sportsbook with a welcome offer the Inquirer recommends to new players who are looking for a betting platform to get started with.

Their welcome offer gives you a $500 second chance bet when you use promo code SPORTS when signing up.

Despite this offer being half the amount their competitors atop this list offer, that shouldn’t stop you from giving this sportsbook a fair shake. No matter your level of betting expertise, BetRivers can offer everything their competitors can and more in some cases.

Here’s everything you need to know about BetRivers Sportsbook

5. BetParx promo: First bet risk-free up to $750

The final entry on our list of best NFL Week 14 promo codes is BetParx, who offers a welcome bonus similar to the ones above.

BetParx is giving new players their first best risk-free up to $750. This offer is redeemable without a promo code, similarly to FanDuel.

BetParx is only available in a couple of states currently. But if you live in a state where you can utilize them, you’ll find an immersive betting experience for the NFL and other major sporting leagues.

NFL Week 14 schedule at a glance

Game Time Vikings @ Lions 1:00 p.m. ET Ravens @ Steelers 1:00 p.m. ET Browns @ Bengals 1:00 p.m. ET Jets @ Bills 1:00 p.m. ET Texans @ Cowboys 1:00 p.m. ET Eagles @ Giants 1:00 p.m. ET Jaguars @ Titans 1:00 p.m. ET Chiefs @ Broncos 4:05 p.m. ET Panthers @ Seahawks 4:25 p.m. ET Buccaneers @ 49ers 4:25 p.m. ET Dolphins @ Chargers 8:20 p.m. ET

Best NFL Week 14 promo codes for new users

Rank App Welcome Offer T&C’s iOS? Android? 1 Caesars First Bet on Caesars up to $1,250 with INQUIRERFULL New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, IA, IN, MI, PA, TN, VA, WV, AZ, LA Only. Yes Yes 2 BetMGM $1,000 Risk-Free Bet with INQUIRERMGM New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Yes Yes 3 FanDuel No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Not available in MD. Full T&C apply. Yes Yes 4 BetRivers $500 2nd Chance Bet New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only Yes Yes 5 BetParx First bet Risk-Free up to $750 21+, NJ, PA Players Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply Yes Yes

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.