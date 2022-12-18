With this week’s games sure to be high-stakes and thrilling, take advantage of the best NFL Week 15 promo codes the Inquirer recommends below.

1. Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL: First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1,000 tier credits + 1,000 reward credits

Caesars Sportsbook is the first name we have on our list because their welcome offer is the largest. They’re giving new players a $1,250 first bet on them plus tier credits and reward credits for your Caesars Casino account.

In order to redeem this, start by clicking the offer code above. When prompted for a promo code during sign-up, type in INQUIRERFULL. After that, place your first bet up to $1,250 and relax knowing your stake will become a free bet should you lose. Your casino rewards will be deposited when your first bet has settled.

2. BetMGM Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERMGM: $1,000 risk-free bet

Behind Caesars’ welcome offer is BetMGM Sportsbook, whose $1,000 risk-free bet promotion is one of the most generous out there. BetMGM’s offer can also begin to be redeemed by clicking on the offer code above to begin the sign-up process.

When prompted for a promo code, it’s important you type in INQUIRERMGM. After this, you’ll make your initial deposit and be cleared to wager up to $1,000 on any market you desir. If you’re unsuccessful, don’t sweat, your stake will be refunded as a free bet.

3. FanDuel Sportsbook promo: Bet $5 Get $125 in Free Bets

This exclusive FanDuel Sportsbook promo is only redeemable on the Inquirer. Readers who choose to redeem this welcome offer can receive $125 in free bets by placing a $5 wager. To enroll in this exclusive deal, click the offer code above, as it’s not accessible any other way.

Unlike the sportsbooks mentioned above, FanDuel won’t require you to type in a promo code during sign-up. You’ll be enrolled in this deal just by creating an account. Bet $5 and $125 in free bets will be yours regardless of result.

4. BetRivers Sportsbook promo code SPORTS: Second chance bet up to $500

BetRivers Sportsbook’s welcome offer is also a generous one we recommend for all new players. By signing up with this up and coming platform, you’ll receive a second chance bet up to $500 with your first bet.

To enroll in this, click the welcome offer above and type in promo code SPORTS following your initial deposit. Wager $500 on whatever market you like, and you’ll get a second chance to win with that stake should you lose your first one.

5. BetParx Sportsbook promo: First bet risk-free up to $750

Finally, BetParx Sportsbook has a welcome offer players in New Jersey and Pennsylvania won’t want to pass on. A $750 risk-free bet is yours simply by clicking the offer code above and registering for an account.

Similarly to FanDuel, there’s no promo code needed whatsoever to enroll in this. Simply bet $750 on whatever market you wish following your initial deposit, and don’t stress losing since your wager is risk-free.

What is the NFL Week 15 schedule?

Game Time Eagles @ Bears 1:00 p.m. EST Lions @ Jets 1:00 p.m. EST Panthers @ Steelers 1:00 p.m. EST Chiefs @ Texans 1:00 p.m. EST Falcons @ Saints 1:00 p.m. EST Cowboys @ Jaguars 1:00 p.m. EST Cardinals @ Broncos 4:05 p.m. EST Patriots @ Raiders 4:05 p.m. EST Titans @ Chargers 4:25 p.m. EST Bengals @ Buccaneers 4:25 p.m. EST Giants @ Commanders 8:20 p.m. EST

Rank App Welcome Offer T&C’s iOS? Android? 1 Caesars First Bet on Caesars up to $1,250 with INQUIRERFULL New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, IA, IN, MI, PA, TN, VA, WV, AZ, LA Only. Yes Yes 2 BetMGM $1,000 Risk-Free Bet with INQUIRERMGM New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Yes Yes 3 FanDuel Bet $5 Get $125 in Free Bets New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Not available in MD or OH. Full T&C apply. Yes Yes 4 BetRivers $500 2nd Chance Bet New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only Yes Yes 5 BetParx First bet Risk-Free up to $750 21+, NJ, PA Players Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply Yes Yes

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.