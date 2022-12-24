New sports bettors looking for the best offers to use on the NFL’s holiday slate can redeem any of the best NFL Week 16 promo codes below for marvelous welcome offers.

Best NFL Week 16 promo codes

1. Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL - First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 plus casino rewards

If you’re looking for a sportsbook that’ll give you rewards to their online casino as well as their sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook has the best promo code for you. By redeeming promo code INQUIRERFULL during sign-up, you’ll receive a first bet up to $1,250 plus casino rewards.

The steps on how it works after signing up and enrolling is simple. Place your first bet up to $1,250 on any NFL market. If you lose, your stake will be refunded as a free bet. Your tier credits and reward credits will be credited to your casino account following the first settlement of your first bet.

Read our betting expert’s thoughts on your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

2. BetMGM Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERDM - Deposit match up to $1,000

BetMGM’s promo code for a 20% deposit match up to $1,000 is an exclusive welcome offer that can only be redeemed through the Inquirer. If you wish to take advantage of this fantastic and limited time exclusive, make sure you use promo code INQUIRERDM during sign-up when prompted.

When you make your initial deposit, 20% of it up to $1,000 will be matched in bonus funds. These bonus funds are subject to a 10X minimum wager requirement before they’re redeemable. Nonetheless, this exclusive offer is a unique one we recommend any new bettor utilize.

Read our betting expert’s thoughts on your BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code

3. FanDuel promo code - No sweat first bet up to $2,500

If you’re looking for the sportsbook that will give you the most handsome welcome offer across the board, you’ll want to take advantage of FanDuel Sportsbook. Their no sweat first bet is up to $2,500, which gives you a marvelous opportunity to see what they have to offer.

This welcome offer doesn’t require you to enter a promo code during sign-up. Just create your account, and you can place your first bet up to $2,500 without the need to sweat losing. If you do lose, your stake is refunded as a free bet, similarly to Caesars’ offer.

Read our betting expert’s thoughts on your FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code

4. BetRivers Sportsbook promo code SPORTS - Second chance bet up to $500

BetRivers Sportsbook’s promo code is for a second chance bet up to $500. Their welcome offer is very similar to the promotions mentioned above, but their amount isn’t as much and their promo code is different.

Use promo code SPORTS following your initial deposit, and place a bet up to $500. Should you be unsuccessful, you’ll get a second chance to make right with your initial stake on another wager.

Read our betting expert’s thoughts on your BetRivers Sportsbook Promo Code

5. BetParx Sportsbook promo code - First bet risk-free up to $750

BetParx Sportsbook is the final sportsbook promo code we recommend for every new bettor looking to get in on the NFL Week 16 action. Their welcome offer lets your first bet with the platform be risk-free up to $750.

It doesn’t require you to use a promo code, meaning you can place your first bet immediately after sign-up and rest assured knowing it’s risk-free. The main thing to keep in mind with this offer is whether it’s available or not in your state.

Read our betting expert’s thoughts on your BetParx Sportsbook Promo Code

Looking at the Week 16 NFL schedule

Game Date & Time Falcons @ Ravens Dec. 24. 1:00 p.m. EST Lions @ Panthers Dec. 24. 1:00 p.m. EST Seahawks @ Chiefs Dec. 24. 1:00 p.m. EST Saints @ Browns Dec. 24. 1:00 p.m. EST Texans @ Titans Dec. 24. 1:00 p.m. EST Bengals @ Patriots Dec. 24. 1:00 p.m. EST Giants @ Vikings Dec. 24. 1:00 p.m. EST Bills @ Bears Dec. 24. 1:00 p.m. EST Commanders @ 49ers Dec. 24. 4:05 p.m. EST Eagles @ Cowboys Dec. 24. 4:25 p.m. EST Raiders @ Steelers Dec. 24. 8:15 p.m. EST Packers @ Dolphins Dec. 25. 1:00 p.m. EST Broncos @ Rams Dec. 25. 4:30 p.m. EST Buccaneers @ Cardinals Dec. 25. 8:20 p.m. EST

